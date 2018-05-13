How to watch the Celtics vs Cavs: live stream the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals live

NBA Eastern Conference Finals - when and where The first game in a best of seven series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics will take place on Sunday May 13th at TD Garden in Boston. The game starts at 3:30pm ET (That’s at 12:30pm PT on the West Coast and at 8:30pm BST in the UK) and there will be six more games throughout the month if necessary to decide which team will move on to the 2018 NBA Finals.

The 2018 NBA Playoffs have reached the Conference Finals stage where four teams will go up against one another to see which two teams will proceed to the Finals starting at the end of the month.

This will be the second consecutive year that the Boston Celtics will go up against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals. The two teams will play a best of seven series to decide who will face off against the winner of the Western Conference Finals in the 2018 NBA Playoffs Finals. And if you want to live stream the Celtics vs the Cavs, you've come to the right place.

The Celtics are entering the series with a higher seed though the Cavaliers are being led by LeBron James who is hoping to take the team along for his eight straight trip to the NBA Finals. The first game of the series will take place on Sunday afternoon at TD Garden in Boston and the match is set to start at 3:30pm ET (8:30pm BST, 12:30pm PST). Will the LeBron James be able to lead the Cavaliers to victory or will the Celtics go to the Finals?

Whether you’re rooting for the Celtics or the Cavaliers will show you how to tune into all the action either on your TV or online. If there is no local option to watch the 2018 NBA Conference Finals in your country, don’t worry as we’ll walk you through the steps needed to watch the event from anywhere in the world.

Keep reading to see how you can stream the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals online.

How to watch the Celtics vs. the Cavaliers in the US

If you happen to live in the US and have a television, then you’re in luck as ABC will be showing the first game of the seven game series between the Celtics and the Cavaliers for free over-the-air. The network’s coverage starts at 3:30pm EST (12:30pm PST) on Sunday May 13.

After the first game though, you’ll need a cable subscription with ESPN to watch the rest of the games in the series on TV. However, if you want to stream the Eastern Conference Finals online without signing up for a cable package then you’re best bet is to use NBA League Pass with a VPN.

Unfortunately the Eastern Conference Final won't be shown in the US until three hours after it's finished due to an NBA blackout but if you use a VPN to change your IP address to one in another country you'll be able to stream the game online. Keep reading and we’ll show you how.

How to watch the Celtics vs Cavs online

If there is no local option to watch the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in your country then your best bet to catch the Celtics vs. the Cavaliers is with a VPN. By using a VPN, you can change the IP address to one in a different country which does have a stream so that you can watch the NBA Conference Finals from anywhere in the world.

1. Download and install a VPN

If you don't have easy access to watch the 2018 NBA Conference Finals online in your country, the best way to watch it for free is to download and install a VPN. We've tested all of the major VPN services and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best. It's compatible with all of your devices, supports most streaming services and ranks amongst the fastest. You can even install it on devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation. So for a one-stop shop, you can't go wrong with Express - but there are more fantastic VPN options out there as well: The best 3 VPNs for streaming sports online

1. ExpressVPN: the best all-round VPN for streaming, comes with 30-day trial

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming

3. VyprVPN: blazing speeds make VyprVPN a great choice for 4K video Read more: The best VPN services 2018

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country (besides US states where the game is blacked out) to stream the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals on NBA.com.

3. Go to NBA.com

With NBA League Pass you'll be able to watch every game this season including the postseason games and the finals. The service works on your laptop, computer, Chromecast, Xbox, Playstation, Apple TV, Roku and more!

How to watch the Celtics vs. the Cavaliers in the UK

Basketball fans in the UK will be able to tune into the first game of the Eastern Conference Finals on BT Sport 2. The network will air the Boston Celtics vs the Cleveland Cavaliers at 8:30pm BST on Sunday May 13. Alternatively if you’re not a BT Sport subscriber, you could sign up for NBA League Pass to watch all of the action online.

When it comes to streaming basketball online our first choice is NBA.com. With the NBA League Pass you you can watch hundreds of Live and On-Demand games on all of your favorite streaming devices including Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation and even on mobile.

With NBA League Pass you’ll be able to watch every game during the regular season (all 1,230 of them) and the playoffs, including all the finals games. The service costs £24.99 a month or £6.99 for a single day pass.

Where can I watch the NBA Eastern Conference using a VPN A VPN will enable you to watch the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference from literally anywhere. So that obviously includes: Mexico, Sweden, Israel, Portugal, Brazil, Russia, China, Denmark, Brazil, Japan, China, France, Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Canada, Romania and more!

Other ways to watch the NBA Eastern Conference online

SlingTV $20 per month

With SlingTV’s $20-per-month Sling Orange package you get 30-plus channels, including ESPN and ESPN2 which will show 19 games throughout the first round and semifinals. You’ll also be able to watch the Eastern Conference Finals as ESPN holds the exclusive rights to those games. SlingTV will also give you access to TNT which will be broadcasting the NBA playoffs as well.

Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial .

DIRECTV NOW $50 per month

DirectTV Now offers many of the same channels as SlingTV and Playstation Vue including ABC, TNT, ESPN and ESPN2 but it’s Just Right package also includes ESPNews as well as access to 80 other channels. If you want a lot of content to choose from and don’t mind watching the games live as the service doesn’t include cloud DVR, then DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform.

Playstation Vue $44.99 per month

Playstation Vue is another option to watch the MLB playoffs and its basic Access package offers over 45 channels including ABC, TNT, ESPN and ESPN2. The service provides top-notch streaming quality as well as unlimited cloud DVR storage so you’ll never miss a game. A 5-day trial to Playstation Vue is also available to help you get started and most of the popular streaming devices like Apple TV, Roku and Chromecast are supported.

YouTube TV $40 per month