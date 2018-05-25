How to live stream the Prefontaine Classic Diamond League: watch athletics from anywhere

The Diamond League moves on to Eugene, Oregon in the US for its third meet. The Prefontaine Classic is the headline track and field meet of the year and various events will take place at the historic Hayward Field this Friday May 25 and on Saturday May 26.

The events will kick off on Friday with the Men's Pole Vault, Men's Javelin, Men's 800m and Men's 2 Mile. However, Saturday will be the day to catch most of the action with both male and female athletes competing in a wide range of events from shot put to hurdles. The full schedule for the Prefontaine Classic is available online so that you won't miss any of your favorite events or athletes.

Allyson Felix will be racing the 400m after spending a decade as a 200m sprinter while Christian Coleman, who many see as an heir to Usain Bolt, will be racing the 100m for the first time since World Championships.

If you're an avid follower of the Diamond League or just a fan of track and field, we'll show you how to stream the Prefontaine Classic online so that you don't miss out on any of this year's action. Watch the athletics with our guide.

How to watch the Prefontaine Classic: US live stream

If you live in the US and are interested in watching the events at this year's Diamond League, then NBC will be showing all the action on TV and online. The network's coverage starts at 7:30pm PT (10:30pm ET, 3:30am BST) on Friday and at 11:50am PT (2:50pm ET, 7:50pm BST) on Saturday.

For fans who want the most extensive coverage of the Diamond League, then NBC Sports Gold Track and Field Pass will allow you to watch the entire Diamond League live and on-demand at each of the fourteen legs all over the world. The service is currently on sale for $69.99 but if you want to watch all of this year's marathons and international competitions on all of your devices then it just might be for you.

How to watch athletics on NBC without cable For those without cable, that NBC access is tough since your credentials will be asked for. Fear not as there are services that let you watch NBC without cable. It just so happens we have a handy few of the best right here for you to pick from.

DIRECTV NOW $50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch the athletics and loads of other sporting events. Use DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform.

$50 per month - DIRECTV NOW gives users all the channels needed to watch the athletics and loads of other sporting events. Use DIRECTV NOW’s 7-day trial will let you test out the platform. Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch sport. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial.

$40 per month - Sling TV is an inexpensive way to watch sport. Sling TV is compatible with Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, Chromecast as well as lots of other devices and its easy to get started with a 7-day free trial. fuboTV $19.99 for the first month - fuboTV has a low introductory price though after that the price goes up to $44.99 a month and includes 70 channels. There's a 7-day trial available so you can test out its functionality for yourself.

How to watch the Prefontaine Classic in the UK

UK residents will be able to enjoy all the action from Eurosport, with coverage starting at 3:15am BST. That means you have a few options as this is broadcast via a Sky, Virgin Media or BT subscription.

If you don't have any of those then you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player and enjoy everything via an app on your smartphone, tablet or computer. You can get a monthly or annual pass, or even a free trial for which is available here if your interest starts and ends with the Prefontaine Classic meeting.

How to watch the Prefontaine Classic in Canada

For Canadians watching the event it's relatively easy as the entire Prefontaine Classic will be aired on CBC at 4pm ET on Saturday. The channel will also be live streaming them so if you need to access to any events via the internet, you have that option as well.

How to watch the Prefontaine Classic in Australia

Australians with Eurosport, you're in luck. The sports channel will be covering the Prefontaine Classic event from 6am. This is available through the Eurosport app with a subscription that means you can watch it from plenty of devices anywhere with a good enough data connection.