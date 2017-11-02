Honor Holly 4 Plus with 4100mAh battery, Snapdragon 435 now available in India

Huawei has rolled out another midrange smartphone in India under its Honor sub-brand. The new Holly 4 Plus comes with a super-fast fingerprint scanner and a premium metal unibody construction. The competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 and Lenovo K8 Note will be available for purchase across various online and offline stores in India for a price of Rs. 13,999.

Huawei Honor Holly 4 Plus Specifications

Speaking of the specs, the Holly 4 Plus rocks a 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720p) display with 2.5D curvature. Inside, the handset packs the octa-core Snapdragon 435 SoC which has eight Cortex A53 CPUs and Adreno 505 GPU.

Coming to the memory department, the Honor Holly 4 Plus sports 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. A memory card slot is present too. Software-wise, the phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat with EMUI 5.1 customizations.

Talking of the optics, a 12 MP camera sits at the back of the phone, which also has an 8 MP selfie unit. The Holly 4 Plus can shoot Full HD 1080p videos at 30 fps.

Moving on to connectivity, Huawei’s latest handset supports 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS and micro USB 2.0. A 4100mAh battery juices up the Honor Holly 4 Plus.

Huawei Honor Holly 4 Plus Pricing and Availability

As mentioned before, the Honor Holly 4 Plus costs Rs. 13,999 and the phone will go for sale soon from various online and offline channels in India.