Sonus Faber expands its loudspeaker range

Luxury hi-fi specialist Sonus Faber has announced an addition to its Cremona speaker range, the Cremona Auditor Elipsa.

The wall-mounted speaker system is in keeping with the Elipsa brand of Cremona speakers launched last year.

Aesthetically, the Elipsa looks the business. The curved cabinet stands at 341mm tall and is made of solid maple wood. But this is no style-over-substance, as the cabinet houses some pretty outstanding features.

Sounding out

Underneath the plush wood is a two-way speaker, a 25mm ultra-dynamic ring-radiator tweeter system and 150mm Symmetric Drive Motor System mid/base driver. The sensitivity of the speaker is 89dB.

Size-wise, the speaker, along with an included wall mount, is a modest 341 x 335 x 224mm, while a pair of them weigh in at 15.2kg.

As with all Sonus Faber’s luxurious kit, you do pay a premium for the quality, and the Cremona Auditor Elipsa is no exception. They are available to buy now for £2,690 a pair. Or if you want just one, expect to pay, not surprisingly, £1,345.