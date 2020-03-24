Home gym equipment sale at Best Buy: deals on treadmills, bikes, headphones, more

If you're looking to stay in shape while stuck indoors, Best Buy is here to help. The retailer is currently running a home gym equipment sale, which includes deals on treadmills, bikes, headphones, and more.



Best Buy's home gym deals include discounts on best-selling treadmills and indoor bikes like the ProForm 965 CT treadmill on sale for $549 and the NordicTrack GX 4.7 exercise bike on sale for $379. You can also find bargains on strength training and recovery like the GoFit resistance bands on sale for just $14.99 and a $50 price cut on the Theragun handheld percussive massage device.



You'll also find headphone deals like the top-rated Powerbeats 3 earphones on sale for just $89.99 and the Jaybird Tarah wireless earbuds on sale for $49.99.



Shop more of Best Buy's home gym equipment deals below and keep in mind that Best Buy is now offering curbside pickup as a result of its store closings. This means, depending on your location, you can select the 'Use Curbside Pickup' option when ordering online, and when you drive up, Best Buy will bring your items to your car.

Best Buy home gym equipment deals:

Jaybird Tarah Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $99.99 $49.99 at Best Buy

A fantastic deal, the Jaybird Tarah headphones get a 50% discount at Best Buy. The wireless earbuds are sweat-proof and feature soft, flexible ear gels that provide the ultimate comfortable fit.

Powerbeats 3 Wireless Earphones: $199.99 $89.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can score a $110 price cut on the Powerbeats 3 wireless earphones. The sweat-resistant earbuds provide an impressive 12 hours of battery life and feature a fast fuel 5-minute charge to give you one hour of playback when your battery is low.

GoFit Power Loops Resistance Bands: $14.95 at Best Buy

Get a full-body workout with the GoFit Power Loops exercise bands that are on sale at Best Buy for only $14.95. The versatile stretch loops come in three different levels of resistance and are perfect for low impact workouts, stretch and mobility, resistance, and more.

Theragun liv Essential Handheld Percussive Massage Device: $249 $199 at Best Buy

Get the Theragun liv Essential Percussive Massage Device on sale for $199. The device uses rapid, repetitive strokes for everyday pain relief and comes with a travel pouch for easy carrying.

Theragun G3 Premium Handheld Percussive Massage Device: $399 $349 at Best Buy

Accelerate recovery after an intense workout with the Theragun G3 Percussive Massage Device that's on sale for $349 at Best Buy. The popular massage device targets each muscle with the appropriate intensity for faster results and provides a full hour of battery life.

NordicTrack GX 4.7 R Exercise Bike: $499 $379 at Best Buy

Save $120 on the NordicTrack Exercise Bike at Best Buy. The GX 4.7 R features a 5-inch backlit display so you can conveniently stream on-demand workouts from your tablet or phone.

ProForm 965 CT Treadmill: $999 $549 at Best Buy

The ProForm 965 CT Treadmill gets a massive $450 price cut at Best Buy. The treadmill features a multi-window LED display, which allows you to stream a variety of personal trainers with your included one-year membership to iFit.

Golds Gym Stride Trainer Elliptical: $799 $579 at Best Buy

Save a whopping $220 on the Golds Gym Stride Trainer Elliptical. The Elliptical features a five-position adjustable ramp which lets you specify the incline angle and a 5-inch backlit display so you can easily track your workout stats.

