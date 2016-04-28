Trending
No 4Ks given: Panasonic waits till September to release UHD Blu-Ray player

Aww but we want it now!

As great as Netflix’s 4K streams are, there are still plenty of reasons why Ultra HD Blu-ray will benefit users looking for uninterrupted 4K movie experiences that aren’t hampered by server hammering, connection problems and network congestion.

Though 4K Blu-rays will start selling in Australia within the next month, manufacturers have been quiet when it comes to local news regarding 4K Blu-ray players – until today.

Panasonic has announced that its stellar DMP-UB900 4K Ultra HD Premium Blu-ray player will launch in Australia this September.

Unfortunately, local pricing has yet to be made available, though when you consider that the U.K. version goes for £599, that likely puts the Australian price point at over $1,100.

Along with HDR capability, the DMP-UB900 also supports frame rates of up to 60p and high-resolution audio formats such as DSD, ALAC, FLAC and WAV.

