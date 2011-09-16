Bose Soundlink Wireless Mobile speaker unveiled

Bose has launched a Bluetooth-enabled portable speaker as it looks to grab a slice of the growing wireless music market.

The Soundlink Wireless Mobile uses the A2DP Bluetooth specification and is compatible with the iPhone, iPad and Android devices.

Bose says its new speaker, which is somewhat reminiscent of an old transistor radio, will work with devices up to 10 metres away, and has reached 20 metres in tests.

Those tests also included durability, with Bose claiming the Soundlink Mobile Wireless proved resistant to salt, fog, sand, wind and moisture in its labs – so there's no need to worry about taking it to Eastbourne in the middle of winter.

Extra protection is provided by the unit's front cover, which doubles as its stand.

Delivering the Soundlink Wireless Mobile's sonics is a quartet of Neodymium drivers for the mid-range and high frequencies, plus a pair of opposing passive radiators for bass duties.

First impressions following a demo are that the speaker is capable of going loud without distorting, and offers a decent frequency range.

Other features of the Soundlink Wireless Mobile include Bose's own digital signal processing technology to polish incoming audio, and an internal memory that logs the six most recently used Bluetooth devices, meaning most times you won't have to pair your music source again.

The conservative-looking gadget comes with a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery, which Bose says will last up to eight hours. It also features a 3.5mm jack for connecting non-Bluetooth devices.

There are two variants of the Soundlink Wireless Mobile. The £260 basic model features a grey nylon cover, while the LX version, with dark brown leather casing, retails for £300.

Accessory covers in red, purple, burgundy and tan are available with prices starting at £25.

The Bose Soundlink Wirless Mobile is available now from Bose stores.