Hisense offers quantum dots for less with its 2018 ULED TV range

Hisense is really great at offering the latest television technologies at prices that are much more affordable than the competition, and its newly announced 2018 range of ULED TVs, which feature quantum dot technology for exceptionally vibrant true-to-life colours, is no exception.

Kicking off its new Series 9 is a mammoth 75-inch model of its P9, which sports Hisense's brand new 'Prime Array Backlight' technology, offering over 1,000 local dimming zones for true blacks and the eye-scorchingly bright whites.

We're not kidding about how bright it is, either — dubbed HDR Supreme, this 75-incher boasts a 2,500-nit peak brightness, making it one of the brightest televisions currently on the market.

Fierce on the competition

Available in June 2018, Hisense's 75-inch P9 ULED TV is priced at $6,499 — that's $4,000 less than Samsung's just-announced Q9F television in the same size, and which also features quantum dot technology.

A 65-inch model P9 will also be available in June for $4,499, and while that version shares its big brother's HDR Supreme 2,500-nit peak brightness and new backlight tech, it doesn't feature 1,000 local dimming zones.

New P8 and P7 TVs also announced

If backlight arrays and true blacks aren't your biggest concern when buying a new television, you might be interested in Hisense's updated Series 8 TVs, which provide a number of the top-end features found in its Series 9 flagships.

Hisense's Series 8 ULED TVs feature quantum dot colour technology, 200Hz smooth motion rates, HDR10 support and run on the newly-updated VIDAA U 2.5 smart TV platform.

The 75-inch P8 is priced at $4,999 while a smaller 65-inch model of the P8 will set you back $3,699. Both models will be available from June 2018.

Quantum nots

If you can live without quantum dots in your telly, Hisense's slightly more affordable P7 range offers 4K resolution, HDR10 support, ultra local dimming, 200Hz smooth motion rates and runs on the VIDAA U 2.5 smart TV platform.

Starting at $1,499 for the 50-inch model, all the way up to $4,499 for the 75-incher, Hisense's P7 range of televisions are expected to arrive in stores from mid-May 2018.