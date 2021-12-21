Here are the 19 best last-minute gifts from Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart

If you're searching for a last-minute gift, then you've come to the right place. We've scoured sites like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart to find the best last-minute gifts that arrive in time for Christmas. The best part about our gift guide is that all of the items we've listed are on sale, so you're grabbing a bargain and snagging a last-minute gift - win/win!

Our last-minute gift guide includes something for everyone on your list - from coffee makers, vacuums, and air fryers to headphones, tablets, smartwatches, and more. We've also included several different price points, so whether you're looking for a cheap stocking stuffer or want to splash all out on the latest tech - we've got you covered.



Keep in mind that as of right now, all of the gift ideas we've listed arrive before Christmas day, but that will change as we get closer to Saturday. We've also included gift card links below for an easy and quick gift option.

Last minute gift ideas: gift cards

19 last-minute gift ideas that arrive before Christmas

Kindle: $89.99 Kindle: $89.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - A great last-minute gift for the reader in your life, Amazon has the Kindle e-reader on sale for $54.99. That's a massive $35 discount and only $5 more than the all-time low price. The waterproof e-reader features a six-inch glare-free display and provides a single battery charge that lasts for weeks. Arrives before Christmas

Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 $69.95 at Amazon

Save $30 - This is a small, but functional watch that helps with your fitness and health throughout the day. It’s easy to use, and it has great fitness tracking functionalities to track your heart rate and activity levels. And now it’s available at an incredible price over at Amazon. Arrives before Christmas

Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine: $159.95 Nespresso Vertuo Next Espresso Machine: $159.95 $135.96 at Amazon

Save $33.99 - A great Christmas gift for java lovers, Amazon has the Nespresso Vertuo Next on sale for $135.96 - just $25 more than the record-low price. The espresso machine can brew three different sizes so you can create a smooth and creamy cup that suits your tastes. Arrives before Christmas

Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote: $29.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - A great stocking stuffer idea, Amazon has the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for $19.99 - just $2 more than the record-low price. The affordable streaming player allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills and features an Alexa voice remote. Arrives before Christmas

Cosori Air Fryer Max XL: $119.99 Cosori Air Fryer Max XL: $119.99 $99.98 at Amazon

Save $20 - A great gift idea, Amazon has a $20 discount on this Cosori air fryer. Perfect for families, the air fryer features a 5.8-quart square, and 11 presets for cooking french fries, chicken, and frozen food, as well as steak, seafood, bacon, and vegetables. Arrives before Christmas

$349.99 Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones: $349.99 $248 at Best Buy

Save $101 - Hands-down the best headphones on the market, these XM4s deliver class-leading noise cancellation, audio upscaling, superior comfort, and a sleek design. While they're certainly not cheap, this is the best price we've ever seen on these cans, so they're definitely worth considering. Arrives before Christmas

Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender: $87 Ninja Professional 1000-Watt Blender: $87 $69 at Walmart

Save $18 - Start off the new year with this top-rated blender from Ninja on sale for $69 at Walmart. The 1000-Watt blender features a full 72 ounce XL pitcher which is perfect for making large batches of margaritas, daiquiris, shakes, and smoothies. Arrives before Christmas

Apple Watch Series 7 Apple Watch 7 (41mm, GPS): $399.99 $349 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Apple Watch is always a best-seller during the holidays and Amazon has the all-new Series 7 on sale for a record-low price of $349. The smartwatch has a 20% larger screen than the Apple Watch 6, plus more tracking and color options, and faster charging. Arrives before Christmas

Therabody Theragun Elite Massage Device: $399.99 Therabody Theragun Elite Massage Device: $399.99 $299.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - A great gift idea for the workout enthusiast, Best Buy has a $100 discount on the top-rated Therabody Theragun massage gun. The Theragun Elite is lightweight and portable and features three built-in app-guided preset routines. Arrives before Christmas

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $179 at Amazon

Save $59 - Amazon has Apple's best-selling AirPods Pro in stock and on sale for $179. While we've seen the earbuds drop to $159 during Black Friday, this is the best deal you can find right now and $10 less than last week's price. The all-new AirPods Pro includes a MagSafe Charging Case alongside the new 2021 edition of the classic AirPods. Arrives before Christmas.

Eufy Robovac 25C Robot Vacuum: $149 Eufy Robovac 25C Robot Vacuum: $149 $129 at Walmart

Save $20 – A fantastic price for a robot vacuum, Walmart has the Eufy Robovac on sale for $129. Multiple control options – including touch and voice – and the 100-hour battery life make it a convenient and low-effort way to keep your home clean. Arrives before Christmas

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $39.99 Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $39.99 $19.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - A great stocking stuffer idea - Best Buy has the Echo Dot on sale for just $19.99. The 3rd-generation smart speaker can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa. Arrives before Christmas

23andMe Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit: $99.99 23andMe Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit: $99.99 $79 at Amazon

Save $20 - A unique gift idea, Amazon has the popular 23andnMe Personal Ancestry kit on sale for a record-low price of $79. The Kit allows you to discover where your DNA is from out of 1500+ geographic regions and includes an automatic family tree builder. Arrives before Christmas

Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 Blink Mini security camera: $34.99 $19.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - The Blink Mini is the perfect stocking stuffer and Amazon has the best-selling smart security camera on sale for just $19.99 - the cheapest deal we've seen. The indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected. Arrives before Christmas

iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum: $499.99 iRobot Roomba i7 (7150) Robot Vacuum: $499.99 $249.99 at Amazon

Save $250 - Robot vacuums make fantastic gift ideas and Amazon has the Roomba i7 on sale for $249.99 thanks to today's massive 50% discount. The iRobot features dirt detect sensors that alert Roomba to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt and automatically docks and recharges when the battery is low. Arrives before Christmas

eufy Smart Scale C1: $32.99 eufy Smart Scale C1: $32.99 $27.99 at Amazon

Save $5 - A more detailed way of checking in with your health and what that number on the scales actually means, the Eufy Smart Scale C1 can measure your body's body fat ratio, BMI, bone mass, muscle mass, as well as your weight. Arrives before Christmas

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet (2021): $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Amazon has the all-new Fire HD 10 tablet on sale for $99.99. That's a massive $50 discount and the lowest price we've seen for the 2021 tablet. The 10-inch tablet packs a powerful octa-core processor, works with Amazon Alexa, and provides an impressive 12-hours of battery life. Arrives before Christmas

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds: $129.99 Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

Save $40 - Love the AirPods Pro but hate the price? These earbuds come with many of the same specs, including active noise cancellation, but they're less than half the price. They also support hi-res audio and the accompanying app allows you to tune the sound to your ears exactly. Arrives before Christmas

$229.95 Fitbit Versa 3: $229.95 $179.95 at Amazon

Save $50 - The Fitbit Versa 3 is currently sitting at number one in our roundup of the best Fitbits, and for good reason. This stylish smartwatch features built, GPS for tracking runs, walks and bike rides, plus lots of other workout monitoring modes, contactless payments, sleep tracking, all-day heart rate monitoring, voice controls, and more. Arrives before Christmas

Shop for more bargains with our roundup of the best Christmas sales that are happening right now.