Grab the Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation for less with this deal

Amazon's smallest smart speaker, the Echo Dot 4th generation has been discounted by the tech giant to £34.99 in the UK just in time for Valentine’s Day. If you’re looking to give the gift of Alexa to a loved one this year, you can bag a £15 saving if you snap up this deal.

While this isn’t the lowest price the smallest Amazon smart speaker has ever sold for, with a 30% saving it's still good value for money. The Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation with Clock has also been discounted to £44.99 from its list price of £59.99. You’re saving 25% off this version.

Unfortunately, the smart speaker hasn’t been discounted in the US, but you can pick up a bundle featuring the Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation and an Amazon Smart Plug for $59.99, which is a saving of $14.99.

You can also pick up the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition, which has a cute animal design and comes with a year's access to Amazon Kids+ for free child-friendly audible books for $54.99 - that's a $5 saving on the list price.

(Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Amazon Echo Show deals in your region.)

Today's best Amazon Echo Dot deals in the UK

Today's best Amazon Echo Dot deals in the US

The Amazon Echo Dot 4th generation has a spherical design, which is a departure from previous versions of Amazon's smallest smart speaker. In spite of its compact shape, it offer enough sound power to fill a room. There's also a light ring on the bottom that glows different colors to indicate when Alexa is listening, when the microphone is muted or you have a shipping notification or message waiting.

The Amazon Echo Dot with clocks builds on this with the inclusion of an LED display that can show the time and let you snooze alarms by tapping the top.