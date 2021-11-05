Grab a KitchenAid Stand Mixer for its lowest price ever in Amazon's Early Black Friday sale

Amazon has slashed 20% off the KitchenAid 3.5 Quart stand mixer, which is now down to just $279.99 from $349.99 , its lowest price ever, for today only as part of its early Black Friday 2021 sales . (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best KitchenAid deals in your region).

Whether you’re a seasoned baker or new to the kitchen, a KitchenAid Artisan stand mixer is a must-have appliance. This deal is on the Artisan Mini Plus in a turquoise shade called Ice, which wasn’t available on Black Friday and Cyber Monday last year.

If you’re in the market for a KitchenAid stand mixer and want to ensure it arrives before the festive period, we’d recommend snapping up this deal today due to the ongoing supply chain issues – and we may not see a better price during the official Amazon Black Friday sale .

Today's best KitchenAid early Black Friday deals in the US

Image KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5 Quart: $349.99 $279.99 at at Amazon

Save $70 - For today only, Amazon has reduced KitchenAid’s most compact stand mixer by 20%. Featuring the same power as the larger KitchenAid artisan mixers, the Mini Plus comes with a flex-edge beater, dough hook and a wire whisk. The discount brings the stand Mixer, which was only launched in this ‘Ice’ shade earlier this year, down to a record-low price. View Deal

Save $70 - The iconic Empire Red version of the Mini Plus has also been discounted by 20% at Amazon. However, while the turquoise shade (above) has fallen to a record low, this isn't the lowest price we’ve seen for this mixer in this color, or the grey and black versions that are also discounted right now. All three have been as low as $199.96, although this was in early 2020 and they haven’t been discounted to this level since. View Deal

KitchenAid’s range of stand mixers and other appliances, including some of the best blenders come in an array of colorful hues, but they can be a pricey purchase, which is why we’re constantly rounding up the best Black Friday KitchenAid deals .

The KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5 Quart stand mixer offers the same power and planetary mixing action as the larger KitchenAid stand mixers but with a more compact footprint. It also has a smaller 3.5-quart capacity, compared to the five quarts the larger stand mixers can hold. However for most people this will be more than enough.

More KitchenAid deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for KitchenAid appliances from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.