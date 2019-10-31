Got an old Sonos speaker at home? Here's how you can save 30% on a new model

The Sonos Move is the best Bluetooth speaker we've ever tested, but its rich feature-set means that it's pretty expensive to buy off the bat, with a $399 / £399 / AU$649 price tag.

However, if you have an older Sonos speaker knocking around at home, that cost could come down, thanks to the company's new Trade Up program, which gives you a 30% discount on new models when you recycle your unwanted Sonos speakers.

Eligible models include the Sonos Connect, Connect:Amp, ZP80, ZP90, ZP100, and ZP120 – the Sonos Play:1, which has now been discontinued, isn't included on that list, as you can still buy it from the Sonos website.

The Sonos One (Image credit: Sonos)

Moving on up

To take advantage of the program, you'll need to head to the Sonos app, select My Account, and then System.

Here you can select each device you want to swap – yes, you can do this with multiple speakers and you'll get the 30% discount for each model you trade up.

Once you've confirmed within in the Sonos app, you'll receive your discount to be put towards a new device, whether you opt for the Move, soundbars like the Beam and the Playbase, or wireless speakers like the Play:5, or the One.

After 21 days, your old devices will enter Recycle Mode, which means that their data is wiped and they're permanently deactivated – then you'll need to recycle them yourself.

You have a few options when it comes to recycling; you can either take your old Sonos speakers to a certified e-recycling centre or a participating retailer, or printing off a prepaid shipping label and sending your old speakers back to Sonos.

Now that Amazon has released its own cheaper audiophile wireless speaker, the Echo Studio, it makes sense that Sonos would incentive its customers to stick with its brand.

Don't have an old Sonos speaker to trade in? Black Friday and Cyber Monday could see in some great Sonos deals, so make sure you bookmark our dedicated Black Friday deals page for the latest from the massive sales event.

Via What Hi-Fi?