GoPro takes wraps off limited-edition 'Dusk White' Hero7 Black

Love the idea of GoPro's Hero7 Black but not so keen on how it looks? Well, as of March 3 you'll have the choice of grabbing the company's flagship action camera in a limited-edition fresh Dusk White finish.

The Hero7 Black is currently one of the best action cameras you can buy, with superb HyperSmooth stabilization and TimeWarp recording features heading an impressive set of specs.

Up until now though it's only been available in its trademark Black finish, with the Hero7 Silver and White options being essentially cut-down versions positioned at lower price points.

Now, you can get the all the goodness of the Black option in a pearly white casing, which appears to be just as waterproof and rugged as the Black version.

The Hero7 Black was released last year, alongside Hero7 Silver and Hero7 White versions. Image Credit: TechRadar

The new model retains the same dual-screen setup as the Hero7 Black, with a 2-inch touchscreen dominating the back and a small status LCD on the front. It's capable of 4K60p recording and 30fps burst shooting from its 12MP sensor, and the feature set is rounded out with Live Streaming, Voice Control and 240p capture in Full HD for 8x slow-motion playback.

The revamped model will be joined by a special-edition neon yellow sleeve and lanyard, created in partnership with MotoGP racing driver Valentino Rossi. The sleeve is finished with Rossi's race number (46), but if yellow isn't quite your hue you can opt for one of the existing blue, white, red, black and pink options.

GoPro hasn't clarified exactly how limited the Dusk White edition will be, but it's set to go on sale on March 3 at the same $399.99 RRP as the original model. The sleeve and lanyard, meanwhile, will be priced at $19.99 in the US. We'll update this page with UK and Australian pricing once we have it.