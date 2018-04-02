GoPro Hero Sports and Action camera goes on sale in India for Rs 18,990

GoPro has launched its latest action camera, the GoPro Hero Sports and Action camera in India. The camera has been listed on Flipkart as a Flipkart exclusive device and will go on sale from today onwards.

Recently, GoPro had slashed the price of its existing devices, the Hero6 Black, Hero5 Black and Hero5 Session in India. Now, the GoPro Hero Sports and Action Camera has been listed on Flipkart with a price tag of Rs 18,990.

While the device is available for $199.99 (Rs 13,020 approx.) in the US, the action camera is available in India for a much higher price of Rs 18,990 during Flipkart’s No Kidding Days sale.

GoPro Hero Specifications

The GoPro Hero Sports and Action camera comes with a waterproof design and is waterproof up to 10 meters. It comes with a rugged build that makes it more durable, allowing you to use it without any fear.

The GoPro Hero comes with a 10MP 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor which is capable of recording 1080p videos at 60FPS. It comes with a 4.95-inch touch screen with a resolution of 480 x 320 pixels, 4GB internal storage and microSD card support up to 128GB.

The camera supports voice commands, allowing users to control the action camera with verbal commands. Additionally, it comes with a stabilisation feature, allowing you to capture stable videos even while you are using a GoPro mount

Pricing and Availability

The GoPro Hero Action and Sports Camera has been priced at Rs 18,990 and will go on sale starting from 2 April on Flipkart. You can also pre-order the device from 30 March.