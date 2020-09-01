Google's upcoming Android TV dongle could be surprisingly affordable

Following its recent appearance in an FCC filing, Google's long-rumored Android TV dongle, is now closer than ever to an official reveal thanks to a listing found within US retailer Home Depot's internal systems. And, if the listing's pricing is to be believed, it will be surprisingly affordable.

As reported by 9to5Google, the Android TV-powered Chromecast Ultra successor will be priced at $49.99 (around £37 / AU$68), placing it right in the same ballpark as the Amazon TV Fire Stick 4K and the Roku Streaming Stick.

According to Home Depot's listing, which can still be viewed thanks to Google Cache, the streaming device will be called Sabrina as per previous rumors.

That said, it's worth noting that both the image and description included in Home Depot's now-removed Sabrina listing was that of the current Chromecast Ultra, and not of the expected Android TV-powered dongle with remote – this implies the listing is more of a placeholder than anything concrete.

Of course, there is some new information to be found within Home Depot's system, including the names of at least three expected colors for the device: Rock Candy, Como Blue and Summer Melon.

While Como Blue suggests a similar color to the Nest Mini's Sky variant, the other two color options could be just about anything. We won't know for sure until Google officially unveils its new streaming device, which should be sooner rather than later.