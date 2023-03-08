Google IO 2023: dates, registration, plus all the Android 14, Pixel and AI news we expect

Audio player loading…

Google IO 2023 is this year's version of the search giant's developer conference, where it'll likely make some big tech announcements – including the arrival of Android 14 and the public arrival of its Bing-rivaling Bard chatbot.

We now know that the Google IO 2023 keynote will take place on May 10, so that's the date for tech fans to put in their Google calendars. This year, the keynote will take place in front of a limited live audience, but there'll also be the usual live stream for those who can't make it over to California.

So what exactly are we expecting to see at Google IO 2023 and how can you tune in? We've rounded up all the key info about Google's equivalent of Apple's WWDC (which typically takes place in June) in this handy round-up.

Given the rise of AI chatbots like Microsoft's new ChatGPT-powered Bing, the rumors are understandably predicting Google to bake artificial intelligence even further into most of its services this year. But with Android 14 also likely to play a prominent role, Google IO 2023 is likely to be a must-watch for tech fans of all stripes.

Cut to the chase

What is it? Google's annual developer conference

Google's annual developer conference When is it? May 10, 2023

May 10, 2023 How can I register and how much does it cost? You can register on the Google event page (opens in new tab) and it's free – all you need is a Google account.

Google has announced that its developer conference and keynote will take place on Wednesday May 10. Unlike last year, it's scheduled to be a single-day event.

The time of the traditional keynote hasn't been confirmed yet, but we expect it to be held on May 10 at around 1pm ET / 6pm GMT, which works out to around 4am AEST on May 11.

This was the time of last year's Google IO 2022 keynote, but we'll update this page when we get an official time.

How to register for Google IO 2023

While it isn't possible to apply for an in-person ticket to Google IO 2023, you can register online to get access all the virtual sessions, keynotes and news. To register, just head to the Google IO event page (opens in new tab) and sign in with your standard Google account.

(Image credit: Google)

You don't have to register to see all of keynotes and sessions, but it does bring the benefit of getting all the latest developer news via what Google calls "non-spammy email". You'll also get a developer profile that lets you save and watch back any relevant videos later, which you won't be able to do without registering.

With the Google IO 2023 sessions expected to cover everything from Android to AI and machine learning, it's well worth signing up if you have developer aspirations (or are just interested in the nuts and bolts of Google apps).

What to expect at Google IO 2023

It's still pretty early days for Google IO rumors, but based on a combination of recent leaks and previous editions of the conference, we can get a good idea of the kinds of announcements we're likely to see.

So here, in rough order of likelihood, are the main things we're expecting to see at Google IO 2023 – and if we get another 'one more thing' bonus extra like Google's AR live-translation glasses, all the better.

1. Google Bard and AI announcements

Google is in something of a bind with AI chatbots. On one hand, it needs to show it has the tech to compete with the ChatGPT-powered Bing – which is why it announced Google Bard in February and said the chatbot would be opened to the public in "the coming weeks".

But according to CNBC (opens in new tab), a recent internal Google meeting apparently made it very clear that "Bard is not search". That's why at Google IO 2023 we'll likely continue to see the AI chatbot presented as an "experimental conversational AI service", rather than a next-gen version of Google Search. Whether we see Bard opened to the public before or during the conference remains to be seen.

(Image credit: Google)

Chatbots are also just a small part of AI tech, and Google's IO conference has traditionally seen previews of artificial intelligence and machine learning that work across its apps. For example, at Google IO 2018 we got a glimpse of Google Duplex, a virtual agent that could make phone calls for you, while Google IO 2022 saw AI subtly woven into products like Google Docs.

Expect to see more of the same at Google IO 2023, but with a much stronger AI theme than last year's developer conference. For example, according to a New York Times report (opens in new tab), we could see features like 'Shopping Try-on' (a YouTube feature that helps you try on virtual clothes at home) and a Dall-E rival that helps you create and edit images.

2. A good look at Android 14

The latest Android OS is already at its developer preview stage (opens in new tab) and will be released in beta form sometime between mid-March and April. Android 14 won't be released to the public until August though, so we're expecting to see Google spend a lot of time outlining the software's new tricks at Google IO 2023.

(Image credit: Tayfun Mehmed / Shutterstock.com)

Some expected new features include support for satellite communications and an ability to handle passkeys, which could finally replace passwords and are considered both safer and easier to use.

Naturally, we're also expecting Android 14 to bring some quality-of-life upgrades including improved efficiency, battery life enhancements and some improved accessibility features. There will also likely be some boost to the operating system's security, but naturally some phones will miss out on the Android 14 update – including the Google Pixel 4a.

3. The arrival of the Google Pixel 7a

Google hasn't been consistent with the launches of its mid-range A-model Pixels, but it's still a pretty good bet that we'll see the Google Pixel 7a.

Like the Google Pixel 6a, we're expecting to see its successor at least announced in May, which would make Google IO 2023 the most sensible place to reveal it. But it may well ship later – the Pixel 6a, for example, wasn't available to buy until two months after its announcement in July 2022.

Some unofficial renders of the Pixel 7a, courtesy of @OnLeaks / SmartPrix. (Image credit: @OnLeaks / SmartPrix)

So far, there haven't been a huge amount of Pixel 7a leaks, but it is expected to have Google's latest Tensor G2 chipset and a design that looks a lot like the Google Pixel 7 (which again means no headphone jack).

In January a couple of hands-on videos also suggested that the Pixel 7a could have a 90Hz screen, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but right now this is all speculation. Expect Google to give us the official skinny on the stage at Google IO 2023.

The Google Pixel Tablet was revealed to the world back at Google IO 2022, but incredibly it still hasn't actually landed in stores. That could potentially change at Google IO 2023.

Despite fears that the Pixel Tablet might be heading straight to the infamous Google Graveyard, the company has confirmed that it's aiming to launch the Pixel Tablet sometime in 2023. The question now is when.

(Image credit: Google)

We think a launch at Google's traditional Pixel event in October is more likely, but it seems likely that the company will at least mention the tablet at its developer conference in May.

After all, it's expected to run Android 12L, which is designed for larger screen devices, and will also have Google's latest Tensor G2 chipset. That makes it a contender for a spot in our guide to the best Android tablets, so hopefully we'll hear more about it soon.

5. A debut for the Google Pixel Fold

Another one to file in the 'maybe' category for Google IO 2023 is a long-awaited announcement for the Google Pixel Fold.

We've been expecting Google's take on the foldable phone to arrive since late 2022. But now the latest rumors are pointing to a launch in May, which would tie in nicely with Google's developer conference.

(Image credit: FrontPageTech)

Those rumors have unfortunately quelled our excitement for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 rival, with the leaked images suggesting it could effectively be a chunkier Pixel phone with surprisingly large bezels above and below the display.

With its price tag expected to be in the region of $1,799 (around £1,520 / AU$2,660), it's shaping up to be a niche phone. But our interest has been piqued again by the suggestion that the Pixel Fold could, like the Google Pixel 7 Pro, have three cameras. If so, that could potentially make it the best foldable cameraphone around.

6. New tricks for Google Maps, Google Lens and more

A staple of Google IO conferences is fancy new tricks for services like Google Maps, Google Translate, and Google Lens that then disappear for several months before eventually launching.

For example, at Google IO 2022 we saw Google Maps' Immersive View for the first time, which looked super-handy for everything from vibe-checking neighborhoods to becoming our favorite new photography sidekick.

(Image credit: Google)

But the feature didn't actually launch in five cities (that's London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Tokyo) until February at Google's 'Live from Paris' event. So whatever you see announced at Google IO 2023, expect to wait a little while to see them on your phone or laptop.

Still, with AI expected to be a big theme of the conference, there could be some seriously impressive updates coming to Google Translate, Google Maps, Google Docs, Google Lens, and more.

7. A makeover for Wear OS

Last year was a big one for Google-powered smartwatches – at Google IO 2022, we saw the Google Pixel Watch finally announced with Wear OS 3.

Since then, the Apple Watch-rivaling platform has been growing steadily, thanks to the arrival of Wear OS 3.5 and some of the best Wear OS watches we've seen so far, including the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

(Image credit: Google)

What will we see at Google IO 2023? So far, there haven't been any major rumors, but some new Wear OS design guidelines suggest that Google is really pushing the consistency and polish of the software experience, and new Wear OS players like Xiaomi have been strongly rumored.

It may be too soon for a preview of Watch OS 4 at Google IO 2023, but we're expecting to hear some announcements that give the smartwatch platform's growing momentum another strong nudge.