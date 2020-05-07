Google Home deals bring price cuts to Nest smart devices this week

If you're kitting out your home with cheap smart speakers this week, you'll do well to take note of the latest Google Home deals hitting retailers across the US and UK right now. There are some excellent savings on offer right now, and they're perfect if you're looking to add some voice controlled pzazz to your abode.

Google Nest deals are also on offer this week, with the Nest Mini coming in at just $29.99 in the US / £29 in the UK. That's a drop of $20 / £20 respectively. The Nest Hub is also available for $79.99 (previously $129.99) or £78.99 (down from £119) depending on which side of the pond you're on.

If you want a larger screen on your smart display, you'll be glad to know that the Google Nest Hub Max is also on sale this week for just $199 in the US and £199 in the UK.

The biggest saving this week, however, comes in the form of the original Google Home smart speaker. This is a slightly older model that Google has largely forgotten about, and you'll get comparable audio quality out of the more discrete Nest Mini. However, if you're looking for a slightly larger centrepiece to your smart home, or that touchpad on top, you'll find the smart speaker available for $70 off right now, coming in at $29.

These Google Home deals are offering some excellent discounts on cheap smart speakers and displays this week, and we're rounding up even more Google Nest sales further down the page.

Google Home deals: US

Google Home and Google Nest deals in the US

Google Home smart speaker | $99.99 $29 at Kohl's

This £30 sales price on the Google Home smart speaker has been popular this week. Best Buy may have run out of stock online, but you can still grab this fantastic discount at Kohl's. That said, the Google Nest Minis below offer slightly more value for money at this point in the Home's life cycle.View Deal

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) | $49.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

If you're looking for a smaller device to sit more discretely in your home, the Google Nest Mini is available for the same price as the larger Google Home this week at Best Buy. This second generation Nest Mini actually comes with more smarts under the hood than the older Home model, with three microphones for extra pickup.

View Deal

Google Nest Hub smart display | $129.99 $79.99 at Best Buy

The Google Nest Hub offers a 7-inch touchscreen on top of all the smarts of your usual Google smart speaker. That's perfect for displaying your calendar, video calling, and checking recipes and shopping lists to boot.

View Deal

Google Nest Hub Max smart display | $229.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

If you're after a larger display, the Nest Hub Max brings a 10-inch HD touchscreen to the party, with a 6.5MP camera to boost the quality of your video calls as well. Control all your Google Home devices or enjoy the built-in stereo speaker system.

View Deal

Google Home deals: UK

Google Home and Google Nest deals in the UK

Google Nest Mini 2nd generation | £49.99 £29 at Scan

The 2nd generation Google Nest Mini brings a refreshed sound quality to your smart speaker. You're picking up improved voice recognition thanks to three microphones, and double the bass of the original device. Plus, you can save £20 this week at Scan.

View Deal

Google Nest Hub smart display | £119 £78.99 at ebuyer

Communicate with Google Assistant through not only your voice, but also this 7-inch touchscreen as well. You're saving £40 with ebuyer today, and picking up smaller smart display to sit more discretely in your home.

View Deal

Google Nest Hub Max smart display | £219 £199 at AO

With a 10-inch display, the Google Nest Hub Max brings more screen real estate to your smart display, as well as an improved camera for better quality video calls. Control your Google Assistant smart devices, play music, check recipes, and display your calendar, all from this voice-controlled device.

View Deal

More Google Nest deals and sales

Still need more gear to raise the IQ of your home? You'll find plenty more smart home deals and sales right here on TechRadar, but if you're looking into the Alexa ecosystem, check out the best cheap Amazon Echo deals and prices as well.