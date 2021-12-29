God of War: Ragnarok's release date may have been listed on PlayStation database

Audio player loading…

A release date tied to God of War: Ragnarok has been spotted on the PlayStation Network database.

The listing was flagged by the Twitter account PlayStation Game Size (via PSU), which scrapes the database as it updates to find details on things like game file sizes prior to their release. The account tweeted out to say that “according to PlayStation database, God of War Ragnarok coming September 30th 2022.”

🚨 According To Playstation Database , God of War Ragnarök Coming September 30th 2022 🟨 Maybe it's Just Place-Holder !🟧 #PS5 #GodOfWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/g6y61iYMxCDecember 27, 2021 See more

However, while it would be very exciting to get a solid release date for God of War: Ragnarok right now, as PlayStation Game Size itself points out, it seems more likely that this is a placeholder date rather than the actual release date.

Until Sony or Santa Monica Studio makes an official announcement, we'd always recommend taking any rumored release dates with a sizeable pinch of salt, including this one.

New PS5 games: upcoming PlayStation 5 game release dates

Best PS5 games: the PlayStation 5 games you need to play

Best new games 2022: the biggest games coming to console and PC

As it is, God of War: Ragnarok is currently officially slated release sometime in 2022 after being delayed from its original 2021 release window. When it does launch it'll be a PlayStation exclusive, available on both PS4 and PS5.

Analysis: Is it likely?

Honestly? It's impossible for us to guess the exact date that God of War: Ragnarok will release. The only part of this rumored date we can nod at with any certainty is the year, 2022, because Sony has already confirmed that as a wide release window for the game.

Looking at September 30 2022 as a potential date, though, it doesn't actually seem totally outlandish. A slightly later release for God of War would make some sense as the first half of 2022 is pretty busy for PlayStation already. A September date would give other console exclusives like Horizon Forbidden West, which releases in February 2022, Gran Turismo 7, slated for March 2022, and Forspoken, May 2022, a little more room to breathe.

Even if September 30 isn't going to be the exact date of the game's release, this listing could offer us a hint that Sony is hoping to get it out there around Q3 or Q4. That said, if this is a placeholder date in that vein, it's absolutely not set in stone.

Right now, we recommend not taking this date too seriously until Santa Monica Studio or Sony come out and announce something more official. We wouldn't expect to hear anything about that until we actually get into 2022 itself.