Gigabyte is reportedly prepping RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards for October release

Gigabyte is allegedly preparing four GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards, according to a listing at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC).

The listing, spotted by Twitter user @Komachi_Ensaka, lists four cards based on the RTX 3080 SKU: the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 8GB AORUS Master, GAMING OC, Eagle OC and Eagle.

We don’t know much else about the rumored graphics cards, but Videocardz reports that the RTX 3060 Ti models from Gigabyte are not expected to look much different from the company's already announced RTX 3070 cards. However, the GPUs are likely to require less power - 180W vs 220W, according to the report.

According to previous speculation, the RTX 3060 Ti will share some similarities with the RTX 3070. It will also feature the Ampere GA104 GPU (but with 4,864 CUDA cores, rather than 5,888) and will pack 8GB of GDDR6 memory across a 256-bit bus. Memory is likely to be clocked at 14 Gbps, which provides a maximum bandwidth of 448 GB/s.

Videocardz notes that a retailers have already started to list the Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti GPUs, with a placeholder that suggests the cards are under embargo until the first half of October.

This adds weight to recent rumors that the RTX 3060 Ti will be officially announced next month, likely following the arrival of the RTX 3070 on October 15, This means it’s likely that the RTX 3060 Ti – or “Super”, as some rumors have suggested – will hit the market before the vanilla RTX 3060.

One thing that remains to be seen is whether Nvidia will have enough RTX 3060 Ti stock at launch. The RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 both sold out within minutes, with buyers having to battle against bots and scalpers to get their hands on the limited stock.