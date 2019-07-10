Get the Asus ROG Strix RTX 2060 Super for just £360 with two free games

While Amazon Prime Day, which is running for 48 hours from July 15, could bring some nice deals on graphics cards, we doubt any deal will be as tempting as this one – with Box offering the new Asus ROG Strix RTX 2060 Super for just £360, and with two free games included as well.

This is easily the cheapest price we've seen for the GPU – which hasn't even begun shipping to consumers. In contrast, eBuyer.com is selling the Asus ROG Strix RTX 2060 Super for £503.99 – and that doesn't include the free games, either.

The RTX 2060 Super is Nvidia's updated graphics card, which brings better gaming performance over the older RTX 2060, while still featuring DirectX 12 and Nividia Turing technology.

Asus's ROG Strix RTX 2060 Super spin is a high-end version of the card with RGB lighting, advanced fans for silent performance, IP5X dust protection and more.

Box's deal also bundles two free games – Control and Wolftenstein: Youngblood – which makes it an even more tempting purchase.

If you have an older GPU, you can also trade it in for up to £270 off the new card using Asus' Trade Up Your Graphics promotion.

(Image credit: Asus) Asus ROG Strix RTX 2060 Super £359.99 at Box

This brand new GPU features 8GB of GDDR6 memory, a clock speed of 1,680MHz and an overclock speed of 1,710MHz out of the box. It's an incredible GPU that will handle modern games at 1080p with ease and will release on July 22.View Deal

This deal could sell out fast at that price, so if you're after a new RTX 2060 Super GPU, this is well worth getting.

It's also worth remembering that Asus is running its Christmas in July event throughout the month – and we've picked the best deals we've spotted so far.