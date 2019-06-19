Get the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale at Walmart for $199

If you're looking for a killer deal on the Apple Watch, then you're in luck. For a limited time, you can get the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $199 at Walmart. That's an $80 discount and lowest price we've found for the smartwatch. Walmart also has the Apple Watch 3 with Cellular on sale for $299.



The Apple Watch 3 is like having an iPhone on your wrist with bonus health features. You can track popular workouts, measure calories burned, and set goals to keep you moving throughout the day. The smartwatch also offers heart rate monitoring and will even notify you when an unusually high or low heart rate is detected. You'll also stay connected with the Apple watch with the ability to receive notifications, make calls, send messages and more. The waterproof smartwatch includes GPS technology and offers an impressive battery life of 18 hours.



This is not only a great deal but also a fantastic price for a feature-rich smartwatch. Amazon also has the Apple Watch Series 4 on sale but will still set you back $349. That makes the $199 price tag on the Series 3 extremely appealing.

Apple Watch 3 GPS, 38mm $279 $199 at Walmart

Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $199. That's an $80 discount for the smartwatch that offers GPS technology and is available in a black or white sport band.

If you want your smartwatch to include LTE connectivity, Walmart also has the Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular on sale for $299.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm $379 $299 at Walmart

Get the Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS technology and LTE connectivity on sale for $299. That's the best price we've found for the smartwatch that allows you to get internet and phone connectivity on your watch even your iPhone is far away.

