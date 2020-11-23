Get an MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) for $150 off with this early Black Friday Deal

With the release of the new MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1) this month, we're seeing some great Black Friday deals on the previous generation MacBook Pros, like this Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) with 10th-gen Intel Core i5 on sale for $1,649.99 at Best Buy right now, a $150 savings (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch: $1,799.99 $1,649.99 at Best Buy

With the new MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1) released this month, the previous generation MacBook Pros are all getting decent price cuts, making these early Black Friday deals an excellent bargain. Loaded up with a 10th-gen Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, this MacBook Pro 13-inch is still plenty powerful, even without the new M1 chip. View Deal

With the release of the new Apple M1 chip, the previous generation Apple MacBook Pros are getting a healthy price cut – for Apple products anyway – so Black Friday is a perfect time to take advantage and save $150.

While the configuration we selected features a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, you can fiddle with the configuration yourself to suit your needs and still enjoy the $150 savings.

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) deals in your region

Not in the US? Don't worry, you can still find some great Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch (2020) deals in your region, no matter where you are.

