Get a new Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch for $50 off right now at Amazon

Early Black Friday deals are starting to roll out, but we're still surprised to see an early Black Friday MacBook deal on the new Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021), which is less than a month old. Right now over at Amazon, you can get the MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) for $1,949, a $50 savings.

2021's 14-inch MacBook Pro (and that blisteringly fast M1 Pro chip inside it) is one of the most sought after new devices on the market, since it is easily one of the best laptops ever made, so it's surprising to see it marked down so soon. If you're looking to buy the latest MacBook Pro model this holiday season, this could be the lowest price you'll see, so it's definitely worth picking up if you don't want to risk not getting your new MacBook by Christmas.

Today's best 14-inch MacBook Pro Black Friday deal

Save $50 - If you're looking to grab the latest MacBook Pro 14-inch with the new M1 Pro chip, you might as well save some money while you're at it. This MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) laptop comes with an 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD in Space Gray, all for $50 less than MSRP right now over at Amazon. View Deal

The new Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) on offer over at Amazon is packing the new M1 Pro chip, which features an 8-core CPU and a 14-core GPU, as well as 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, making it a perfect portable workstation for creative professionals.

While not as powerful as the M1 Max chip, the M1 Pro is still leagues ahead of last year's Apple M1 chip found in the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M1), so if you've been waiting to upgrade your workstation and you want to save a bit of money in the process, this is likely one of the best deals you're going to see on this laptop all year.

And, by buying it now, you can expect to have it in hand sooner than if you try to buy it during the Black Friday crush.

