Get a glimpse of the LG V30's slick new UI ahead of launch

While its upcoming V30 flagship handset has yet to be revealed, LG hasn't been shy about announcing the device's various features, which will include the biggest smartphone camera aperture to date.

Now, via a new post in the LG Newsroom, the South Korean manufacturer has given us our first look at its stylish new UX 6.0+ interface, which is set to debut with the LG V30 on August 31.

Optimized for use with LG's 18:9 OLED FullVision display, the new UI sports a beautifully minimalistic design, with clean, rounded icons and simple yet attractive graphics and fonts.

LG's new Floating Bar feature is emphasized in the images, shown jutting out from the right edge of the screen to reveal a number of hidden functions. This semi-transparent bar is described as an evolution of the second screen functionality that was offered with last year's LG V20.

Another new feature, dubbed Graphy, allows users to take professional-looking photos in Manual Mode by choosing from a number of different presets. You'll also be able to download images taken by professional photographers and apply the same settings they used to take them in your own photography.

A look at the always-on display's new functions

LG's always-on display has also undergone some tinkering, with added customization options now allowing users to display quick tools, a music player and personal photos alongside the time and date.

And, while not apparent from the images above, LG has announced that its security measures will be more advanced than they were in last year's UX, with Face Recognition allowing approved users to instantly unlock their phone while the display is off – you won't even need to press the power button.

On top of this, users will also have the option of using Voice Recognition to unlock the V30, which works by combining the user’s voice with some self-chosen keywords.

Pretty exciting stuff, and we imagine there'll be plenty more to learn about the LG V30 before its official unveiling at the end of the month. Stay tuned to find out the latest as it happens!