PS2 price cuts not extended to UK

Europe and North America get €30 and $30 cut from the recommended retail price of the Sony PlayStation 2 this month, although the UK gets no price cut from SCE UK.

While many gamers will not really bat an eyelid (after all, you can pick up a used PS2 online at Amazon for a shade over thirty quid) it does seem strange that the PlayStation division in the UK has not followed suit with an 'official' price cut.

The PS2 will be (newly) available in mainland Europe now for a mere €99.99, while North American gamers get the new RRP of $99.99.

PS2 is ten

"PS2 transformed the games and entertainment industry, by reaching a mass market audience through innovative games, including social games such as EyeToy, SingStar and Buzz! and by the integration of the DVD player, which helped establish DVD as the format of choice throughout the world," SCEE President and CEO David Reeves stated.

"We are now into PS2's tenth year and consumer demand remains strong throughout much of our region. This RRP revision will help to ensure that PS2 remains a key part of the entertainment market place for some time to come. We are very excited about the future of PS2 and will continue to grow the game library this year, meaning that new and existing owners have plenty to be excited about."

Yet despite the Euro and US price drops, the UK RRP of the PlayStation 2 is still £94.99. Get stronger please, stupid weak pound!!