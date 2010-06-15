E3 2010: The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword revealed

Nintendo has kicked off its E3 2010 conference with a bang, giving gamers exactly what they want to hear - new details on a new Zelda game.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword should be out next year. You want details? Here we go...

So far, from Mr Miyamoto's demo at the Nintendo E3 conference, we know that you charge up your sword's power by raising the Wii Remote to the sky, in classic Zelda fashion.

Sword control in the game looks very much like 1 to 1. The game looks superb, which should pacify all those Nintendo naysayers who put down Twilight Princess back at the Wii launch for being a glorified GameCube game (which, to be fair, it was.).

The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword will also feature a new control mechanism that requires you to hold the Wii Remote and Nunchuk as if it really where a sword and shield to kill your enemies and block incoming attacks.

The new Zelda game is due to be available in 2011.

Kirby's Epic Yarn

In other first-party Nintendo game announcements, many whoops were heard when a new Kirby game called Kirby's Epic Yarn was announced.

This was soon followed by the announcement that the latest game in yet another major Nintendo franchise Metroid Other M was due to release later this summer on 31 August.

And then, if that wasn't enough already, a new Donkey Kong title was unveiled called Donkey Kong Country Returns.

TechRadar should have more details, screens and info on all these new Nintendo titles very soon, so stay locked for updates.