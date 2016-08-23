Aussies can get an early taste of PlayStation VR at these Westfield locations

Curious about how PlayStation VR compares to the HTC Vive and Oculus Rift? Soon, you'll be able to check it for yourself at a number of Westfield shopping centres around Australia.

In order to secure some time with the PlayStation VR ahead of release, register your interest at the Try PSVR website to get notified via email when bookings become live. Unfortunately, pre-release access is only available to VIC, ACT and NSW residents.

The PlayStation VR will be appearing at the following Westfield locations around the country on the following dates:

Westfield Southland (VIC) – 10th, 11th September 2016

Westfield Knox (VIC) – 17th, 18th September 2016

Westfield Belconnen (ACT) – 24th, 25th September 2016

Westfield Parramatta (NSW) – 8th, 9th October 2016

Westfield Bondi (NSW) – 15th, 16th October 2016

Westfield Chatswood (NSW) – 22nd, 23rd & 29th, 30th October 2016

Westfield Hornsby (NSW) – 12th, 13th November 2016

Westfield Garden City (QLD) – 19th, 20th & 26th, 27th November 2016

If you've already made up your mind about the PlayStation VR, you can simply wait until it launches in Australia on October 13, 2016 for $549.95.