7 reasons the PC is owning the PS4 and Xbox One

Like the best parties that ply you with free booze and have top-notch bands on the billing, the PC is the place to be.

Sure, the cost of entry is more than the PS4 or Xbox One, but once you're through the door you only have to pay for top-ups - or components, if we're breaking away from the party analogy - which often outperform consoles' for the same cost (or less). Throw in Steam sales and you soon start to claw your money back. As a man with a guitar once said: that's entertainment.

Of course, there are a ton more reasons why the PC is worth your hard-earned cash more than Sony's and Microsoft's next-generation machines. Using arguments presenting during TechRadar's recent PC Gaming Week, we delve into some of the best.