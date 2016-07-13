5 games that should get the Pokemon Go treatment

Unless you've been hiding in a Poké Ball, coiled in the fetal position while squealing "Pi-Pika-Chu!" in a high-pitched voice for the past week, you'll know that Pokemon Go has been something of a mega-hit.

The premise of the augmented reality mobile game is simple: go outside, whip out your phone and hunt down as many of the titular creatures as you can.

In Pokemon Go's short lifespan, it has been credited with all manner of benefits – from helping to fight depression and anxiety, to making friends and even getting in some good old cardio.

It's pretty much a matter of time before other app developers mimic its winning formula, so here are five other games that we think deserve the Pokemon Go treatment.