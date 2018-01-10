Galaxy S9 will launch in February, confirms head of Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S9 wasn't revealed at CES 2018 like some had predicted last year, but we now know it's not far away as the phone is set to launch in February this year.

The president of Samsung's mobile division, DJ Koh, confirmed in an interview with ZDNet that the phone will be coming out at a trade show in February.

Considering the lack of trade shows for mobile phones apart from MWC 2018 next month it seems quite certain the phone will be set to launch at the event in Barcelona.

That's all set to kick off on February 26, so expect the Samsung Galaxy S9 to appear around that date.

So close

Until the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus launch last year, Samsung flagships had traditionally launched at MWC, so it makes sense the company would return for its next handset.

So far rumors for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus have suggested it's a remarkably similar handset to the last generation of flagships from Samsung, but it's almost certain to come with a repositioned fingerprint sensor and some upgraded internals.

Samsung has recently revealed the Exynos 9810, which we expect to see used in some markets, while the top-of-the-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 will pick up the slack in other territories.

Via PocketLint