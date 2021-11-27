Fulton vs Figueroa live stream: how to watch unification fight online from anywhere

An irresistible force meets... another irresistible force as undefeated super-bantamweight world champions Stephen Fulton Jr. and Brandon Figueroa put their freshly-acquired belts on the line in this fascinating unification bout. It's all or nothing for these two sensational boxers, so read on as we explain how to watch a Fulton vs Figueroa live stream today and catch all the boxing action online from anywhere in the world.

Brandon "The Heartbreaker" Figueroa (22-0-1) is the younger of the two men but he's also the more experienced fighter, and has been more active than his opponent of late.

Fulton was in attendance as the 24-year-old from Weslaco dished out the first defeat of Luis Nery's career in May, Figueroa dropping the former WBC champ in the seventh round with a brutal series of body blows.

Stephen "Cool Boy Steph" Fulton (19-0) also had to win his WBO belt the hard way, by whipping previously undefeated Angelo Leo in January. The 27-year-old from Philly is arguably the more skillful fighter, but Figueroa's front-foot approach is always easy on the eye.

It's going to be one of the fights of the year, so follow our guide below to watch a Fulton vs Figueroa live stream online from anywhere.

How to watch Fulton vs Figueroa if you're away from your country

Below, we've rounded up ways to watch today's boxing in various countries around the world. But if you're abroad and discover that your usual coverage is geo-blocked, then the only alternative that we know is to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does is showing the fight.

The software is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. Here's how to get started.

How to watch a Fulton vs Figueroa live stream in US

is exclusive to Showtime in the US Fulton vs Figueroa is exclusive to Showtime in the US, with coverage of the event starting at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, and the fighters expected to make their ring walks at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT. If you don't have the channel on cable, no worries. Showtime's streaming service Showtime Now will let you live stream Fulton vs Figueroa either on the cheap or for FREE. There's a 30-day free trial of Showtime Now available to new users, after which a subscription would usually cost $10.99 per month - but right now it's on offer for just $3.99 per month for four months, after which it will revert to its regular price. It's compatible with a whole host of devices, including iOS and Android devices, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox, and many more, so you can watch the fight on big screen or small. You can also get Showtime via the excellent and comprehensive over-the-top streaming service FuboTV, which carries it as part of its line-up of more than 100 channels, and is priced from $64.99 a month. It's really easy to sign up for, and can be cancelled no questions asked. But best of all, it offers a FREE 7-day FuboTV trial, so you can see if it's right for you before parting with your money. If you're abroad right now, you can use a good VPN to watch Fulton vs Figueroa just as if you were at home.

How to watch Fulton vs Figueroa: live stream boxing in the UK

Fite TV Boxing fans in the UK will be able to watch a Fulton vs Figueroa live stream using Fite TV. It's a PPV affair, but at around £7.50 (the website actually prices it at US$9.99), it's not too steep. You can stream Fite either within your browser or through the iOS and Android apps. Head here to sign up. The fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 4am GMT in the early hours of Sunday morning, with Fite's coverage getting underway at 3am. That's a brutal time, so you may be glad to hear there's unlimited reruns available with this PPV purchase. Not in the UK? Then you'll need a VPN to watch this live stream as if you were back at home.

How to watch Fulton vs Figueroa: live stream boxing in Canada

TSN In Canada, the Fulton vs Figueroa fight is being shown by TSN. Existing subscribers can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their TV provider. Cord-cutters, meanwhile, can sign up to the TSN Direct streaming service for just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. TSN's coverage of Fulton vs Figueroa starts at 10pm ET / 7pm PT, and the fighters are expected to make their ring walks at around 11pm ET / 8pm PT. Canadian abroad? You can use a VPN to magically transport yourself back to Canada to live stream boxing just as you would at home.

Can you watch Fulton vs Figueroa in Australia?

Sadly there's no confirmed broadcaster for Fulton vs Figueroa in Australia at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

Fulton vs Figueroa full card