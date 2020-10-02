Fujifilm X-S10 rumor suggests mid-range camera could be a mini Fujifilm X-H1

The rumored Fujifilm X-S10 is slowly starting to take shape as we build towards its possible mid-October launch, with the latest speculation shedding some new light on its possible design.

With earlier rumors suggesting it will be a mid-range camera with in-body image stabilization (IBIS), we had it pegged as small, travel-friendly camera in a similar vein to the Fujifilm X-T30 and Fujifilm X-E3.

But a new claim from the reliable Fuji Rumors suggests "it will be Fuji’s first mid-range camera with a deep grip", which would be place it more in the lineage of the company's first IBIS-equipped camera, the Fujifilm X-H1.

This would make a lot of sense and would mark out the X-S10 as a new breed in Fuji's X-Series, hence its new name. One of our main criticisms of the X-H1 was that its size and price saw it jettison some of the core appeals of the X-Series, namely their relatively compact size and affordability.

But if the X-S10 does indeed squeeze an IBIS system, even a watered down version of the X-H1's five-axis setup, into a smaller and cheaper body than Fujifilm's otherwise impressive former flagship, it could be onto a winner.

Going in deep

A deeper grip should appeal to both stills and video shooters, many of whom would happily trade a little extra bulk for the added stability offered by the combination of that design feature plus an IBIS system.

If the rumors turn out to be true, we could be looking at an APS-C hybrid camera with a price tag that will be somewhere between the popular Fujifilm X-T200 ($799.95 / £749 / AU$1,379, with kit lens) and Fujifilm X-T4 ($1,699 / £1,549 / AU$2,999, body-only).

Which end of that price range the Fujifilm X-S10 lands in will depend on the kind of specs it shoehorns into that mid-range body. If it manages to shoot 4K/60p video with 10-bit color depth, along providing features like a relatively high-resolution viewfinder, it would likely land for a similar price tag to something like the Panasonic Lumix GH5.

With the rumors so far pointing towards a mid-range camera, though, it's possible that Fujifilm will tone some of those features down a little in order to hit a price point that significantly undercuts full-frame rivals like the Nikon Z5 and Sony A7C.

It sounds like we won't have long to find out, with the rumors pointing towards a launch on October 15 – so we'll bring you all of the official news when this exciting new mirrorless camera lands.