Forget Prime Day: shop deals on Amazon's Echo devices right now

While Prime Day 2020 is still up in the air, Amazon is dropping deals on its best-selling Echo devices that you can shop right now. You can save on Alexa-enabled smart speakers and displays which include the Echo Dot, Echo Show, Echo Plus. and Echo Flex.

The Echo devices all work with Amazon Alexa to play music, answer questions, make calls, and control compatible smart home devices. You can use your voice to ask Alexa about the weather, traffic, news, and more completely hands-free. The smart speakers and displays can also play your favorite tunes from services like Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Spotify, and connects with other Echo devices to play music in every room.



Shop Amazon's Echo device deals below and keep in mind these are limited-time offers so you should snag these discounts while you can.

Amazon Echo deals:

Echo Flex Plug-in mini smart speaker: $24.49 $17.49 at Amazon

Add Amazon Alexa to any room with the Echo Flex plug-in that's on sale for just $17.49 at Amazon. Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more compatible devices using just your voice.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) Smart Speaker: $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the 3rd-generation Echo Dot on sale for $39.99. The best-selling smart speaker, which can play music, answer questions, check the weather, and more – all you have to do is ask Alexa.

Amazon Echo Dot With Clock (3rd Gen): $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

This Amazon 3rd-Gen Echo Dot has a digital clock built in and it's currently on sale for $44.99. A perfect bedside companion, the compact smart speaker features an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature, or timers.

Echo (3rd Gen) Smart speaker: $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Score a $30 price cut on the 3rd generation Echo smart speaker. The powerful speaker works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control and produces big sound and premium audio quality.

Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

You can save $30 on the Amazon Echo Show 5. The 5.5-inch smart home display works with Amazon Alexa and allows you to connect with family and friends from around the world.

Amazon Echo Show 8: $129.99 $89.99 at Amazon

If you're interested in a bigger display, you can snag the Echo SHow 8 on sale for $89.99. The 8-inch HD display allows you to watch your favorite content or you can listen to music, podcasts, and audiobooks.

