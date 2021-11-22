Forget Black Friday, the AirPods Pro just dropped to $169.99 - the lowest price ever

We're just days away from the official Black Friday deals event, and Amazon just dropped an incredible offer on Apple's all-new AirPods Pro. Right now, you can get the best-selling AirPods Pro on sale for a new record-low price of $169.99 (was $249). That's a massive $79 discount and $30 less than last week's price.



Black Friday AirPods deals are always the hottest bargains come November, which is why we were so delighted to see Amazon drop the AirPods Pro to a record-low price today.

Something to keep in mind, Walmart will have the earbuds on sale for $159 during its Black Friday sale, which kicks off tonight at 7 PM ET. We have a feeling that availability will be short-lived, and grabbing them at that price might be rather tricky. If you want to get your hands on the AirPods Pro right now, then grab this epic Black Friday deal while you can.

Black Friday AirPods Pro deal

All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 All-new Apple AirPods Pro: $249 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $79 - Just ahead of Black Friday, Amazon just dropped the AirPods Pro to a new record-low price of $169.99. The all-new AirPods Pro includes a MagSafe Charging Case alongside the new 2021 edition of the classic AirPods. As of right now, this Black Friday deal from Amazon is in stock and ready to ship, so we recommend snapping up this incredible offer now before it's too late.

Apple's all-new AirPods Pro now come with a Magsafe Charging Case which provides more than 24-hours of total listening time and can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector. The wireless earbuds feature Apple's powerful H1 Chip and include Active Noise Cancellation to block out unwanted noise. The sweat-resistant AirPods also come with new silicon tips in three different sizes to provide a more comfortable and secure fit.

More Black Friday AirPods deals

