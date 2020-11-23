Fitbit's Black Friday sale is on, with great deals on the Fitbit Sense and Versa 3

Fitbit has launched its Black Friday sale early in the US, with great deals on the new Fitbit Sense and Versa 3, plus the Charge 4 and Ace 2. The Sense and Versa 3 only launched a few months ago, so it's surprising to see such big savings already, but we certainly aren't going to complain.

We're still waiting for Fitbit's UK Black Friday deals to launch, but other retailers have beaten it to the punch with their own deals, which we've rounded up below. We'll update this article once Fitbit launches its own UK Black Friday deals.

Don't live in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Fitbit deals near you.

US Fitbit deals

Fitbit Black Friday deals in the US

Fitbit Sense: $329.95 $279.95 at Fitbit.com (save $50)

The Fitbit Sense is a smart, feature-packed smartwatch that not only offers all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, smartphone notifications, contactless payments and sleep tracking, but also tracks your stress levels by measuring changes in your skin's conductivity. It's clever stuff, and can really help you keep track of how different factors affect your mood.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: $149.95 $99.95 at Fitbit.com (save $50)

The Fitbit Charge 4 is an excellent fitness tracker for causal runners and cyclists thanks to its on-board GPS, which allows you to track runs and rides without carrying your phone. The data will sync with the Fitbit app, and can even be uploaded automatically to Strava. At under $100, it's a steal.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 3: $229.95 $199.95 at Fitbit.com (save $30)

The first watch in the Versa line to offer built-in GPS, the Fitbit Versa 3 is stylish and versatile, offering most of the same features as the flagship Fitbit Sense (above) minus the stress-tracking sensor. It's a brilliant smartwatch for anyone fitness-minded, and looks great too. This is a great Black Friday deal at Fitbit.com - especially since the Versa 3 only launched a few months ago.

View Deal

Fitbit Inspire 2: $99.95 $69.95 at Fitbit.com (save $30)

The FItbit Inspire 2 is a smart entry-level fitness tracker that launched just a couple of months ago. It features all-day heart rate tracking, sleep tracking, workout monitoring, smartphone notifications, and guided breathing exercises – and its battery life is exceptional, lasting up to 10 days between charges. At a hair under $70, it's a real Black Friday bargain

View Deal

Fitbit Ace 2: $69.95 $49.95 at Fitbit.com (save $20)

The Ace 2 is Fitbit's fitness tracker for kids, which makes keeping active fun with games and rewards for developing healthy habits. It also features sleep tracking to encourage youngsters to go to bed in good time. It's a great Christmas gift, especially at under $40.

View Deal

UK Fitbit deals

Fitbit Black Friday deals in the UK

Fitbit has yet to launch its UK deals (we'll let you know once it does), but there are some great offers from other retailers, which we've rounded up here.

Fitbit Ionic: £249.99 £149.99 at Amazon (save £100)

This is the best price we've seen for the Fitbit Ionic at Amazon, and we reckon it's unlikely to be beaten on Black Friday itself. This GPS fitness watch features all-day heart rate monitoring, activity tracking, contactless payments, and storage for 300 songs.

View Deal

Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £99.99 at Argos (save £30)

The Fitbit Charge 4 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy today, and was only released earlier this year. It's the first Fitbit Charge to feature on-board GPS to track your outdoor activities without a smartphone. It also offers all-day heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, contactless payments via Fitbit Pay and a lot more, all in a sleek, lightweight watch. We like it a lot, and with £30 off for Black Friday it's a great deal.

View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: £169 £129 at Currys (save £40)

The Fitbit Versa 2 is one of last year's smartwatches, and lacks the built-in GPS you'll find in the Versa 3, but it's still an excellent device packed with tools for everyday use and sports tracking. It looks great too, and at £129 it's a real Black Friday bargain

View Deal

Don't live in the UK or US? Here are the best Fitbit deals near you.