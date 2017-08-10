Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition arrives next month

Attention, Fallout 4 fans. There's a new game edition coming to town, plus a little something extra if you live in North America.

Bethesda announced on Thursday that it's releasing a Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition on September 26. This is in celebration of all the best game honors Fallout 4 took home in 2016; apparently F4 notched more than 200 in all.

The Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition comes with all the most recent gameplay updates, plus boosted graphics and free Mod play on PC and console.

Six official add-ons are also included in this special edition: Nuka-World, Vault-Tec Workshop, Contraptions Workshop, Far Harbor, Wasteland Workshop and Automatron.

You'll find Fallout 4: G.O.T.Y. available for PS4 , Xbox One and PC, and on sale online and in real-life stores. No word yet on price.

The return of Pip-Boy

If your memory is especially long, you'll remember the Fallout 4 Pip-Boy wearable, the rather large toy that clamped to your wrist and helped bring the game to life.

Well, guess what, it's making a comeback as Bethesda is also releasing a Fallout 4: Game of the Year Pip-Boy collectors edition to go along with the game.

Available in limited quantities and only in North America at select retailers, this Pip-Boy pack includes a copy of Fallout 4: G.O.T.Y., a Pip-Boy pocket guide and a Vault-Tec Perk Poster.

Retailing for $99.99 (about £80 / AU$130), the Fallout 4: Game of the Year Pip-Boy exits the vault on September 26.