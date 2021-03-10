Falcon and the Winter Soldier will have 'bigger' fan theories than WandaVision

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hype train is picking up steam as the Disney Plus series draws nearer. The six-part TV show follows hot on the heels of WandaVision, which sparked plenty of online fan theories throughout its nine-week run.

Now, one of the series' cast members has hinted that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will send fans into theory overdrive - so much so that the MCU show's potential plot points will be "even bigger" than the WandaVision speculation that circulated online.

Speaking to Complex ahead of the series' March 19 release, Georges St-Pierre, who reprises his role as Georges Batroc from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, was asked whether Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be as theory-heavy as WandaVision was.

“It could be even bigger,” St-Pierre teased. “It’s huge. They put so much budget into this thing it’s incredible.”

What Falcon and the Winter Soldier theories are being hinted at?

It's hard to say. Nobody will be spoiling the series ahead of its March 19 launch, so who knows what St-Pierre is hinting at. It might just be the MMA fighter-turned-actor's way of building hype for the show, and it will do well to surpass the number of fan theories that emerged throughout WandaVision's episodic run.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier won't be diving into anything magical or mystical, and neither protagonist has a backstory that has as many players as Wanda's does in the comics. After all, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) don't have villains such as Mephisto or Nightmare, who many fans had assumed were in control of Wanda behind the scenes in her show.

That isn't to say that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier won't be ripe for speculation. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has stated (per Variety) that fans can expect a deeper dive into Sam's history, including how his military background and time spent as a grief counselor who helped soldiers suffering from PTSD. We also know, from Disney's latest D23 magazine (h/t The Direct) that Bucky's place in the world, and how he navigates life without Steve Rogers alongside him, will be explored. Those elements, coupled with Helmut Zemo's return and the arrival of the Flags Smashers, fans should have lots to debate soon.

It won't be long until we find out exactly what St-Pierre is referring to, if anything, with his comments. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier lands on Disney Plus on March 19.