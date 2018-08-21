Experience the next generation of Lenovo laptops from AO.com

If you’re getting tired of your ageing laptop that’s a pain to lug around, and struggles to keep up with the latest apps, or you’re a student looking for some cool kit to take with you to college or university to help you with your studies, then you should pay a visit to AO.com to check out the next generation of Lenovo laptops.

Over the past five years, laptop technology has evolved beyond belief, and modern laptops are now thinner and lighter than ever before, while offering a level or performance that has to be seen to be believed.

These lightweight yet powerful laptops also have longer battery lives thanks to technological advancements that means the hardware is more powerful, but also more energy efficient.

Lenovo’s latest range of next generation laptops are perfect examples of how far laptop technology has come. This range of modern laptops truly offers something for everyone – and you’ll never want to go back to your old and chunky laptop ever again.

Take the Lenovo Ideapad 320S 80X4002SUK, for example. This is a gorgeously-svelte laptop that’s thin and light enough to easily carry about with you, while also offering plenty of processing power thanks to the latest Intel® Core™i3 processors. The Lenovo Ideapad 320S is the ideal choice for both productivity and entertainment, and with an all-day battery life that can reach 12 hours on a single charge, you can forget about having to worry about finding a power socket in a panic.

There’s also the Lenovo Yoga 730 81CT001VUK, an amazing 2-in-1 convertible laptop that can be flipped into a tablet-like device. With a fast and responsive touchscreen, and Windows Inking features, this is a brilliant creative tool for digital drawings and note taking.

With Windows 10 installed, the software makes perfect use of the Yoga 730’s flexible nature, seamlessly switching between laptop and tablet modes, so it’s fast, fun and comfortable to work on no matter how you use the Yoga 730. If you’re a creative person who wants a brilliant laptop and tablet, then this is the device for you.

If you’re after pure power, then the Lenovo 530S 81EV005CUK is for you. This laptop is a brilliant showcase for what the next generation of Lenovo laptops can achieve. It has a 256GB SSD (solid state drive) that makes Windows 10 positively fly, with super-fast startup times and snappy access to your files and apps.

It also packs a powerful Intel® Core™ i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, making this a brilliant laptop for those who love to multitask. If you often have numerous apps and web browsers open at once – while listening to tunes on Spotify – then this laptop won’t miss a beat.

For those of you who want a laptop to work on, or are heading to college or university after the summer, then the Lenovo S730 81J0000NUK is the perfect productivity machine. It packs a powerful 8th generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor, 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM into a gorgeous body with a premium design. It can easily handle demanding programs like PhotoShop, and it’s large full HD screen gives you plenty of space to work on. Of course, after a hard day working or studying, it’s also great for unwinding with a good old Netflix binge.

This stunning range of the next generation of Lenovo laptops are all available at AO.com. AO constantly checks all its prices against other stores, so you can be sure that you’re getting the very best deals for these brilliant devices.

AO also offers free delivery on laptops, and you can get cashback up to £100 on specific Lenovo laptops. If you want to experience the next generation of Lenovo laptops, then make sure you visit AO.com.