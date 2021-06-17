Early Prime Day deals drop Apple's AirPods Max to their lowest price ever

Just ahead of Prime Day, Amazon is dropping some fantastic deals on tech items, and we've spotted a fantastic discount on Apple's luxurious AirPods Max. For a limited time, you can get the AirPods Max headphones on sale for a record-low price of $499 (was $549). That's the best deal we've seen for the over-ear headphones, and we don't predict the price will go much lower during Monday's Amazon Prime Day sale.



AirPods Max deal

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $499 at Amazon

Save $29 - Amazon has the Apple AirPods Max on sale for a record-low price of $499. The over-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation to block out unwanted noise and provide up to 20 hours of battery life. This deal only applies to the Space Blue headphones.

The AirPods Max were released in December of last year and feature an over-the-ear design, which is a first from the AirPods line. The AirPods Max deliver an enhanced audio experience with immersive sound and feature active noise cancellation, Apple's powerful H1 Chips, and up to 20-hours of battery life. The AirPods Max also feature a unique design with a breathable knit mesh headband and a stainless steel frame with memory foam earcups for ultimate comfort.



As we've mentioned above, this is the lowest price we've found for the AirPods Max and a fantastic early Prime Day AirPods deal to snag before the official sale begins. Today's bargain applies to the Sky Blue color, but you can also get the Silver model on sale for $529.99.

