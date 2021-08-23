Early Labor Day TV sale at Best Buy: smart TV deals starting at $179.99

The highly anticipated Labor Day sales event will be here before you know it (September 6, to be exact), and Best Buy is getting a head start with a slew of cheap TV deals that you can shop right now. Best Buy's Labor Day TV sales include a range of TCL smart TVs that start at just $179.99.

All of the early Labor Day TV deals from Best Buy on TCL sets include smart capabilities, which allow you to stream movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more.



These smart TVs also feature a handy voice remote with the Google Assistant so you can use your voice to launch apps, search for titles, play music, and control compatible smart home devices.



We've listed the best early Labor Day TV deals from Best Buy below, and you can see more TV bargains with our guide to the best Labor Day TV sales that are happening right now.

Labor Day TV deals

TCL 32-inch 3-Series HD Smart Android TV: $199.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

TCL 32-inch 3-Series HD Smart Android TV: $199.99 $179.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 - Best Buy's cheapest Labor Day TV deal is this 32-inch HD TV that's marked down to just $179.99. A terrific value for your money - you're getting smart capabilities and the Google Assistant built in so you can use your voice to control your TV and compatible smart home devices.

TCL 32-inch Smart LED Roku TV: $199.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

TCL 32-inch Smart LED Roku TV: $199.99 $189.99 at Best Buy

Save $10 - You can get this budget 32-inch smart TV from TCL on sale for just $189.99. That's the best price we've found for the LED TV that includes the Roku experience, which allows you to stream your favorite content from the home screen of your TV.

TCL 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Android TV: $449.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

TCL 50-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Android TV: $449.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - This 50-inch TV from TCL is on sale right now at Best Buy's early Labor Day sale for just $399.99. That's a terrific value considering this TV is compatible with the Google Assistant and Chromecast and includes a handy voice remote.

TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV: $499.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV: $499.99 $449.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - One of our favorite early Labor Day TV deals from Best Buy is this TCL 55-inch 4K that's on sale for $449.99. While this isn't the lowest price we've seen, it's the best deal you can find right now and a fantastic price for a 4K Ultra HD set that includes the Roku experience for seamless streaming.

TCL 65-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Android TV: $699.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

TCL 65-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Android TV: $699.99 $529.99 at Best Buy

Save $170 - This TCL 65-inch 4K TV is on sale for just $529.99 thanks to today's massive $170 discount at Best Buy's early Labor Day sale. You're getting Google Assistant and Chromecast built in here, excellent smart capabilities, plus an easy-to-use remote that features voice search and control.

