Early Black Friday AirPods Pro deal sees earbuds plummet to cheapest price

The price of the Apple AirPods Pro has dropped yet again in the run up to Black Friday, with Amazon-owned retailer Woot slashing the true wireless earbuds to just $189.99 – a huge saving of over $59 compared to their $249 RRP. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best AirPods deals in your region.)

This deal brings the AirPods Pro down to the lowest price we've ever seen, but it's worth bearing in mind that, although Woot is owned by Amazon, it doesn't come with the same robust returns policy as the retail giant.

That means that you may be charged for postage on returns and you can only cancel an order within two hours of purchasing – if this deal appeals, we'd recommend familiarizing yourself with Woot's returns policy, and being absolutely sure before you place an order.

Today's best Apple AirPods Pro deals

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $189.99 at Woot

You can get the best-selling Apple AirPods Pro on sale for just $189.99 – the cheapest price we've seen so far in the run up to Black Friday. With noise cancellation, transparency mode, and wireless charging case capable of topping up your AirPods to 24-hours of battery life, these are a great pickup. We'd recommend acting fast, as deals like this tend to expire very quickly – though you should make sure you're happy with Woot's returns policy, which is far more restricted than Amazon's.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: $249.99 $199.98 at Amazon

Not sure about buying from Woot? You can still save a lot of money on the AirPods Pro at Amazon, which has cut the price of the earbuds to $199.98 ahead of Black Friday. While this deal isn't quite as impressive as the $194 we've seen in previous days, it's still a great saving, and you have the added peace of mind that comes with shopping from a trusted retailer.View Deal

The Apple AirPods Pro, come with active noise cancellation to block external sound, a new Spatial Audio feature that brings Dolby Atmos immersive sound, and a slicker design that the regular 2019 AirPods. The AirPods Pro come with a wireless charging case as standard, and are the most expensive AirPods on the market today.

The true wireless earbuds also come with Apple's H1 chip built-in, which offers voice control with Siri so you can get directions, skip songs, and make calls completely hands-free.

Looking for something a little cheaper? We've also spotted some great deals on the 2019 AirPods in the lead up to Black Friday, which you can find below.

The 2019 AirPods don't come with noise cancellation, but they are a cheaper alternative if you just want a hassle-free pair of wireless earbuds to listen to your music with. They're super-easy to pair with iOS devices, though you can use them with your Android devices, too.

More Apple AirPods deals

Apple AirPods 2019 with charging case: $159 $128.98 at Amazon

You'll find the cheapest AirPods on the market with a $30 discount right now at Amazon. However, it's worth noting that we've been seeing this price ever since last year's Black Friday AirPods deals – that means it might drop even further this year. View Deal

Apple AirPods 2019 with wireless charging case: $199 $159.98 at Walmart

This price initially dropped to $108 – the best deal we've seen by far – but has since risen to $159. Still, with $40, this is still a great deal from Walmart ahead of Black Friday. This deal is also available at Amazon.

View Deal

Not in the US? We've been scouring the web for the best Apple AirPods deals in every region. Plus, we're updating our guides to Black Friday AirPods deals and Black Friday headphones deals daily, bringing you the top discounts in the run up to November 27.