Drop everything: the cheapest Apple MacBook Air M1 Cyber Monday deal is still live!

This MacBook Air M1 deal may be the best Cyber Monday deal we've seen, with Amazon cutting the price of the M1 MacBook Air for just $666.99 (opens in new tab) - the lowest price we've ever seen.

This is for a renewed model, but these refurbished products have been carefully checked by Amazon to make sure they are in full working order - and are backed by the Amazon Renewed Guarantee.

In the UK, the cheapest MacBook Air deal we've found is the gold base model for just £829 (opens in new tab). This model is temporarily out of stock, but you can still buy it, and Amazon will send it out as soon as it gets new stock in.

(Not in the UK or US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

The MacBook Air (M1, 2020) has been our pick for the best laptop in the world since it launched two years ago, only having recently been replaced with the newer M2 model (which is also more expensive).

We've seen a couple of MacBook Air M1 deals quickly go out of stock, and none of them are as cheap as this one, and you're not going to find a laptop this good for this cheap anywhere else, as far as we're concerned. Stock is selling out fast, however!

Today's best MacBook Air deals

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was $999 now $765.11 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With this MacBook Air deal, you're getting the best laptop in the world for just $765.11, which is one of the best prices we've seen. If you want a thin and light laptop, this is the one to get, but unlike the UK model, it comes with a smaller 128GB SSD and is refurbished.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £829 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Stock for the MacBook Air M1 is now more stable and we're seeing some better discounts. This configuration offers 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is a solid spec for all your computing needs. Today's price is the best we've ever seen and Amazon is working hard to replenish stock.

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £879 at Very (opens in new tab)

Stock for the MacBook Air M1 is now more stable and we're seeing some better discounts as we head towards Cyber Monday. This configuration offers 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is a solid spec for all your computing needs. Today's price is the best we've seen in months, so it's a great time to buy if you don't want to wait for any potentially better discounts in November.

More MacBook Air deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the MacBook Air from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More US Cyber Monday deals

More UK Cyber Monday deals