Hurry! This might be your last chance to grab a cheap MacBook Air

The MacBook Air M1 has been getting some brilliant Cyber Monday deals, and while the sales event (along with Black Friday) is now over, there are a few epic deals that are still going – and they could be your last chance to get a cut-price MacBook Air this side of Christmas.

The best offer for a new MacBook Air with M1 chip is $799 at Amazon (opens in new tab). While this isn't the cheapest price we've seen recently, it's still $100 off. Also this is for a brand-new MacBook Air. Over the past few days, the lowest prices we've seen have been for refurbished devices.

While buying refurbished is a great way to save money, and the devices are restored and backed by a warranty, many people may still prefer buying brand new.

In the UK, the cheapest MacBook Air deal is now £877 at Very (opens in new tab), a saving of £122. Again, this isn't the lowest price we've seen over the past few days, but it's still a decent saving.

There's a clear pattern emerging here, with MacBook Air deals still around, but creeping up in price. If this continues, then it may not be long until the M1-powered MacBook Air, which we still consider to be one of the best laptops in the world, despite having now been replaced with the more expensive M2 model, is selling at full price again.

So, if you missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday MacBook Air deals, then don't despair, as these remaining live offers are still very good value for money – but they won't be around forever.

Today's best MacBook Air deal (US)

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was $999 now $799.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With this MacBook Air deal, you're getting the best value laptop in the world for $799.99, cutting a decent $100 off the usual price. If you want a thin and light laptop, this is the one to get. The 256GB SSD won't fill up too fast, and the M1 chip is still a great performer.

Today's best MacBook Air deal (UK)

(opens in new tab) MacBook Air (M1, 2020): was £999 now £877 at Very (opens in new tab)

This MacBook Air M1 deal comes with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, which is a solid spec for all your computing needs. It also knocks £122 off the usual price in this post-Black Friday deal. It's not the cheapest it's ever been, but it's still an excellent saving.

