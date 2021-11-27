Don't miss these stunning Sennheiser headphones deals for Black Friday

Sennheiser makes some of the best headphones on the planet, from noise-cancelling over-ears to tiny true wireless earbuds you can slip in your pocket - and the brand's best models have been discounted heavily for Black Friday 2021.

Whether you're in the US or the UK, you can get some incredible Black Friday headphones deals on Sennheiser cans this year, with highlights including $165 off the Sennheiser PXC 550-II noise-cancelling headphones in the US.

Meanwhile, UK audiophiles can get over £130 off the PXC 550-II at Amazon, as well as some excellent deals on Sennheiser's line up of wireless earbuds. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

While none of these deals have matched some of the all-time-low prices we saw in the run-up to the Black Friday sales, they all come very close indeed - and they're all well worth snapping up if you're on the hunt for a pair of headphones or earbuds that offer the right mix of audio performance and innovative design.

Below you'll find the best Sennheiser headphones deals we've found today, starting with the US. If you're in the UK, scroll down the page for the top discounts in your region.

Today's best Black Friday Sennheiser headphones deals in the US

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless: $399.95 Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless: $399.95 $234.77 at Amazon

Save $165.18 - These Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones come with a striking design, active noise cancellation, and fantastic audio quality. These headphones have previously dropped to $217, so it might be worth holding off in case that lower price returns - but this deal comes very close.



Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless: $349.95 Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless: $349.95 $179.95 at Amazon

Save $170 - With active noise cancellation, a 30-hour battery life, and great sound, these Sennheiser headphones are a great cheaper alternative to the Momentum 3. They previously dropped to $159, but this is still a good deal.

Sennheiser HD 250BT: $69.95 Sennheiser HD 250BT: $69.95 $49.95 at Amazon

Save $20 - These already budget-friendly over-ear headphones have been given a sweet $20 off for Black Friday, and their excellent sound makes them well worth the money.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: $299.95 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: $299.95 $191 at Walmart

Save $108.95 - Sennheiser’s premium wireless earbuds are currently on sale at Amazon for just $191 - though this isn't as good as their lowest ever price of $159. However, if you’re looking for a new pair of premium headphones with high-quality features then it’s worth checking out this latest deal.



Sennheiser CX True Wireless: $129.95 Sennheiser CX True Wireless: $129.95 $94.95 at Amazon

Save $35 - These true wireless earbuds offer excellent audio performance, great connectivity, and a decent battery life - and now with a $35 discount, they're a bargain from a well-regarded brand.

Today's best Black Friday Sennheiser headphones deals in the UK

Sennheiser HD 450BT: £179 Sennheiser HD 450BT: £179 £139.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - With a fantastic sound, good noise cancellation, and a comfortable (and fully-foldable) fit, these Sennheiser headphones will suit most commuters down to a tee.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless: £369 Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless: £369 £250.07 at Amazon

Save £118.93 - You can save on these brilliant noise-cancelling headphones at Amazon, which come with active noise cancellation, Bluetooth 5 connectivity, and an outstanding audio performance. This isn't the lowest price we've ever seen, but it's pretty close.



Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless: £299 Sennheiser PXC 550-II Wireless: £299 £159.73 at Amazon

Save £139.27 - Need something a little cheaper than the Momentum 3? This is a great price for these noise-cancelling headphones, which boast a 30-hour battery life, excellent sound quality, and an understated design.

Sennheiser HD 250BT: £59.99 Sennheiser HD 250BT: £59.99 £38.99 at Amazon

Save £21 - If you're after something really cheap this Black Friday, you can;t go wrong with these great-sounding budget headphones.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: £279 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: £279 £175.61 at Amazon

Save £103.39 - Sennheiser’s premium wireless earbuds are currently on sale at Amazon for just £175. This is an excellent £103 saving on a pair of earbuds that offer incredible sound, support for hi-res audio, and a luxurious design.



Sennheiser CX True Wireless: £119.99 Sennheiser CX True Wireless: £119.99 £90.99 at Amazon

Save £29 - Sennheiser's budget true wireless earbuds don't make any compromises when it comes to audio performance, connectivity, and battery life - and they're now nearly £30 off.

