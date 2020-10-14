$60 off a 256GB iPad Mini is the best Prime Day tablet deal we've seen – but you'll have to hurry

The sales may nearly be over, but some of the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals are still available – as proven by this fantastic discount on the Apple iPad Mini, the company's smallest and most portable tablet.

Usually $549, Amazon has slashed the price of the 256GB tablet by $59, bringing it down to a far more palatable $489.99. It's not the lowest price we've ever seen, but it's certainly the cheapest the iPad Mini has been for several months. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

If you don't need that much storage, you can also get the 64GB version of the iPad Mini with a $49 discount, bringing the price down to $349.99. While that price did dip down to $335 during the Prime Day sales, we still think this deal is a bargain.

Both models come in space gray, gold, and silver colors, and boast 10 hours of battery life.

Inside is the powerful A12 Bionic Chip processor, while an 8MP back camera and 7MP FaceTime HD front camera should ensure your photos look great.

The design of the iPad Mini is still the best in the tablet category, with no Android tablet really coming close – even now that Apple's smallest tablet is over a year old. The fast processor and premium design makes it a great looking tablet, too, and the 7.9-inch Retina display is simply stunning.

On top of that, you're getting an excellent OS, and even gaming is sensational on this tablet. In short, it's the best 7-inch tablet out there.

