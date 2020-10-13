DJI Mavic Mini gets massive 20% price cut as Mavic Mini 2 rumors swirl

The DJI Mavic Mini, which we recently crowned the best beginner drone you can buy, has just received a huge 20% discount on its 'Fly More' bundle during Amazon's Prime Day deals.

You can now pick up the tiny 249g drone, which can shoot impressive 2.7K video, with its 'Fly More' accessories for just $399 for a limited time. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

We usually recommend buying DJI drones in their 'Fly More' bundles, as they contain useful accessories like two extra batteries, spare propellers, prop guards, a two-way charging hub and a handy carry case. With this deal, you're effectively getting all of those for free, as the drone itself usually costs $399.

DJI Mavic Mini drone with gimbal combo: $499 $399 at Amazon

This DJI Mavic Mini is your ticket to get into the world of drones for less this week at Amazon. Weighing less than 250 grams and capable of up to 30 minutes of flight time on a single charge, the Mavic Mini is an awesome travel companion. This combo comes with an included 2.7K camera 3-Axis gimbal, ensuring you'll get only the smoothest, most stable footage.

The Mavic Mini discount has arrived just as rumors have started to grow about the possible launch of a DJI Mavic Mini 2. Still, while the latter is expected to arrive later this year, it's unlikely to be a huge upgrade on the current model, due to the restrictions of the drone's form factor.

The design and weight will almost certainly stay the same, as it ensure the Mavic Mini doesn't need registering with local aviation authorities. So unless you need 4K video, this DJI Mavic Mini deal provides excellent value for those who are looking to get started in aerial photography and videography.

