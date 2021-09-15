Discord outage takes down servers and delays messages [updated]

No, it’s not your computer: a Discord outage on Wednesday has taken down many servers, and it’s unclear when the issue will be fixed.

According to the official Discord Status website, a partial outage of APIs reported a little after 1:30pm ET has led to increased latency delaying message sending and a high error rate in API requests. This has resulted in varying servers becoming unavailable, and the error report claims Discord is investigating, and a follow-up message at 2:14pm ET noted that Discord is implementing a fix.

Update: Discord Status reports that the outage has been fixed. It lasted just over an hour, resolving at around 2:37pm ET. Per Discord's records, this is the second sizeable outage this month so far.