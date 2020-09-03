Dell Labor Day sales: big savings available on Dell XPS deals and more

The Dell Labor Day sales are here, and we're seeing fantastic offers on a range powerful Dell XPS deals as well as cheaper laptops, monitors, and desktops as well. That means you can save on everything from super cheap Inspirons to stacked G-Series and Alienware gaming laptops right now, and we're bringing you all the very best discounts right here.

The cheapest Dell XPS deal on offer right now is this $699 touchscreen Dell XPS 13. You're saving $150 on this particular model, bringing the entry level premium device down to its lowest price yet. You'll find more powerful configurations available with discounts of their own as well, however if you're after cheaper offers from Dell's Labor Day sales you can save up to $100 on Inspiron models as well.

If you're after something that can run Crysis (and a whole lot more), you'll find Dell G5 gaming laptop deals also included in these sales. Our top offer comes in the form of this hexa-core i7 model complete with RTX 2060 graphics now down to $1,149.99 from an original price of $1,409.99.

We're rounding up all these Dell XPS deals in the Labor Day sales just below, but you'll also find plenty more cheap laptop deals available now as well.

Dell Labor Day sales: cheap laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 15.6-inch laptop: $529.99 $479.99 at Dell

You can save $50 on the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 in Dell's Labor Day sales this week. That brings the final price down below $500, an excellent cost for a 10th generation i5 processor, 8GB RAM and a massive 1TB hard drive.

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 14-inch laptop: $649.99 $549.99 at Dell

If you need faster storage than the hard drive above, you might want to check out this $100 discount on the Dell Inspiron 14 5000. You're dropping down to a 14-inch display here, and picking up the same 10th generation i5 processor and 8GB RAM. That 1TB hard drive is updated to 256GB of SSD storage, however.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6-inch laptop: $799.99 $699.99 at Dell

There's also a $100 saving on the 15.6-inch Dell Inspiron 15 5000, which offers far more power under the hood. You'll find a 10th generation i7 processor upgrade in here, with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD as well.

Dell Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 14-inch laptop: $949.99 $849.99 at Dell

This Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop can also flip easily into a touchscreen tablet. There's more than just portable flexibility in here, however. With a powerful 10th generation i7 processor, 12GB RAM (perfect for multi-tasking between more demanding programs) and a 512GB SSD this laptop is ready for anything.

Dell Labor Day sales: Dell XPS deals

Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop: $849.99 $699.99 at Dell

This is the cheapest Dell XPS 13 deal we've seen in a while, and while you're picking up entry level specs here (a 10th gen i5 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD), you're picking up a premium laptop for an excellent price in Dell's Labor Day sales.

Dell XPS 13: $1,249 $1,099.99 at Dell

Save $150 on the Dell XPS 13 in the latest Dell Labor Day sales. This particular configuration offers a hexa-core 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That's an impressive amount of power for just over $1,000.

Dell XPS 15: $1,849.99 $1,599.99 at Dell

You can also save $250 on this Dell XPS 15, offering up not only a larger display but a gorgeous 4K OLED one. That will help those Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, meaning this laptop will be able to take on everything from media editing to gaming. There's a hexa-core 9th generation i7 processor under the hood, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD as well.

2020 Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop: $1,899.99 $1,749.99 at Dell

The all-new Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop is also reduced in Dell's Labor Day sales. You're picking up a premium laptop here, for a great price - especially with a 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

Dell Labor Day gaming laptop deals

Dell G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,409.99 $1,149.99 at Dell

Featuring Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics, a hexa-core 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, this Dell G5 is stacked with power. $1,149.99 is a great price on this gaming laptop with a 144Hz display, and we'd recommend this offer for the improved graphics over the slightly cheaper version below.

Dell G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,359.99 $1,099.99 at Dell

If you're keeping an eye on the budget, you'll find this Dell G5 is $50 cheaper than the model above. However, you're dropping down to GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics here, rather than the far better value RTX 2060 GPU inside the slightly more expensive model.

