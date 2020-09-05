Dell Labor Day sale: save up to $250 on a Dell XPS deal today

The yearly Dell Labor Day sale is here right now and it certainly doesn't disappoint. Not only are we seeing some of the lowest prices ever on some of our favorite ultrabooks - the XPS series, but we're also seeing plenty of more budget-orientated options and even the odd gaming laptop deal as well. We've rounded up just a few of our favorites, including the latest Dell XPS deals, just down below.

Probably the standout Dell XPS deal is this fantastic 2019 Dell XPS 13 Touch for just $699. Even though this is the entry-level spec, that's still a whole $150 off a stunning premium laptop, and only a few dollars more than the cheapest price we've ever seen.

Looking for something a little more powerful? The Dell Labor Day sale is also bringing you a $200 saving on this fully specced out 2019 Dell XPS 13 for $1,049.99 (was $1,249.99) right now. That's an outstanding price on a machine that's packing a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor and 512GB SSD. Even more powerful is this stunning RTX 2060 equipped Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop for just $1,149.99 (was $1,409.99) - a fantastic $260 saving on a machine fully ready to tackle the next-gen of games.

We're rounding up all these Dell XPS deals in the Labor Day sales just below, but you'll also find plenty more cheap laptop deals available now as well.

Dell Labor Day sale: cheap laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 13 5000 13-inch laptop: $799.99 $679.99 at Dell

Save $120 on a fully specced out Dell Inspiron 13 - a machine that will give any XPS a run for its money at a fraction of the price. Inside this one's a 10th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, making this one a fantastic choice for an inexpensive (but excellent) working from home machine.



Dell Inspiron 17 3000 17-inch laptop: $799.99 $719.99 at Dell

This Dell Inspiron is a great choice if you're going to be relatively static with your laptop with an expansive 17-inch screen, perfect for lengthy work or streaming sessions. An Intel Core i7-1065G7 will keep everything running nice and smoothly as well, as will the 8GB of RAM and you'll also have plenty of storage space thanks to the 2TB hard drive.

Dell Labor Day sale: Dell XPS deals

Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop: $849.99 $699.99 at Dell

This is the cheapest Dell XPS 13 deal we've seen in a while, and while you're picking up entry level specs here (a 10th gen i5 processor, 4GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD), you're picking up a premium laptop for an excellent price in Dell's Labor Day sales.

Dell XPS 13: $1,249 $1,049.99 at Dell

Save $200 on the Dell XPS 13 in the latest Dell Labor Day sales. This particular configuration offers a hexa-core 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. That's an impressive amount of power for just over $1,000.

Dell XPS 15: $1,849.99 $1,599.99 at Dell

You can also save $250 on this Dell XPS 15, offering up not only a larger display but a gorgeous 4K OLED one. That will help those Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, meaning this laptop will be able to take on everything from media editing to gaming. There's a hexa-core 9th generation i7 processor under the hood, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD as well.

2020 Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop: $1,899.99 $1,749.99 at Dell

The all-new Dell XPS 13 touchscreen laptop is also reduced in Dell's Labor Day sales. You're picking up a premium laptop here, for a great price - especially with a 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

Dell Labor Day sale: gaming laptop deals

Dell G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,409.99 $1,149.99 at Dell

Featuring Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics, a hexa-core 10th generation i7 processor, 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, this Dell G5 is stacked with power. $1,149.99 is a great price on this gaming laptop with a 144Hz display, and we'd recommend this offer for the improved graphics over the slightly cheaper version below.

Dell G5 15.6-inch gaming laptop: $1,359.99 $1,099.99 at Dell

If you're keeping an eye on the budget, you'll find this Dell G5 is $50 cheaper than the model above. However, you're dropping down to GeForce GTX 1660Ti graphics here, rather than the far better value RTX 2060 GPU inside the slightly more expensive model.

