Dark mode lands in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides on iPhone

Whether you're interested in saving your eyes or saving your phone's battery, there's a lot to love about dark modes in apps. Google is well aware of the popularity of darker hues and has been gradually rolling out the option to many of its apps and services.

Earlier in the year, it was G Suite users who were treated to the arrival of a dark theme. On Android, the option landed in Google Docs, Sheets and Slides – and now iOS users are getting the same treatment.

It was back in July that Google started to roll out a dark theme for Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides on Android, and this process is now complete. For Android users, these apps will now respect system-wide dark mode settings, but can also be manually configured to use dark mode.

Google says of the option: "Dark theme will intelligently adjust the product interface and user-generated content in ways that can make it more usable in low-light environments and save battery life."

Now, with little fanfare, Google is bringing the same dark theme to Docs, Sheets and Slides on iOS. Just as on Android, the dark option can be enabled manually, but it will also be automatically enabled if dark mode is selected in iOS itself.

To take advantage of the dark theme, you'll first have to make sure you have installed the latest versions of Google Docs, Sheets and Slides from the App Store. You can change the theme manually by heading to 'Menu > Settings > Theme'.

Google also shares a tip for checking how documents will look for collaborators and viewers who are using the light these. Just click the three-dot 'More' menu and toggle the 'View in light theme' option.

